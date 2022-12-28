ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

macaronikid.com

10 January Events and Holidays Not To Miss

Welcome to 2023! We are easing into the new year with our families by marking these 10 events and holidays happening in January. We hope some of them give your family reason to celebrate and laugh together too, while others inspire you, and also give room for thoughtful family discussions on things like: How can YOU make a positive difference in our world in 2023?
purewow.com

Is ‘Soup Group’ the Winter Antidote to Book Club?

Let me preface this by saying I’m one of the rare birds who actually enjoys book club. (I started a “no-pressure” book club with a crew of pals back in 2016 and when the pandemic hit, we made it virtual—that’s how dedicated we are.) But when a friend of mine introduced me to the idea of “soup group,” it sounded like the perfect seasonal swap. Here’s how it works.
Virginian Review

Family-friendly Activities For New Year’s Day

People spend so much time planning New Year's Eve revelry that they may not consider that they have another day on the holiday calendar to enjoy after the clock strikes 12. New Year's Day activities may differ significantly from the countdowns and parties of the night before, but that doesn't mean it can't be equally enjoyable. Chances are children are home from school for holiday breaks, meaning New Year's Day activities should probably be family-friendly. Check out these family-friendly ways to spend New Year's Day. Catch (or play) a football game. New Year's Day and football go hand in hand,...

