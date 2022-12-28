Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Fairmont State Wrestling falls at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State wrestling team (10-11) fell to West Virginia (4-1) on Monday (Dec. 19) night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. “I feel like we battled very hard tonight as a group,” said head coach Gennaro Bonaventura. “I liked our effort and was proud of our guys for competing. I think we learned a lot tonight as a group. This was our last competition of the semester and I am excited to get back to work with our team when we get back in January.”
WVNews
Harold Andrew Lewis
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold Andrew Lewis, age 89, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 16, 1933, in Upshur County, WV, a son of the late Alva and Bess Lewis.
WVNews
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
WVNews
Steven Lee Henline
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Steven Lee Henline, age 72, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 15, 1950, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Elmer L. and Delores Lucille Leaseburge Henline.
WVNews
Robin Lynn Goldsmith
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Goldsmith, age 63, a resident of Clarksburg, WV, died…
WVNews
Broadband services to increase in Taylor County, West Virginia after grant award
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Taylor County Commission was awarded another grant that will help bring broadband to the county. On behalf of the Taylor County Commission, President Tony Veltri and Sheena Hunt, Region VI Planning and Development Council executive director, sent an application to the state for a FY2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to be used through the Taylor County Broadband Project.
WVNews
A review of the 2022 WVU men's and women's soccer teams
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Nikki Izzo-Brown is the only soccer coach West Virginia’s women’s soccer program has ever known. She brought her team into existence, brought it into prominence, even brought it to the NCAA’s national championship game in 2016. But the job she did with her 27th team in 2022 will go down as one of her greatest accomplishments.
WVNews
Bonnie Nelson
NEWBURG — Bonnie Ellen Nelson, 77 of Newburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at home. She was born on March 21, 1945 in Fairmont, daughter of the late Russell Edward and Eulalah Mae (Carter) Plum.
WVNews
Shirley Ann 'Nana' Barrett Miller
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Ann “Nana” Barrett Miller, 81, of Stonewood, WV, pass…
WVNews
Taylor County, West Virginia, school administrator set for probable cause hearing late next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County Middle School Principal Brian Scott Hage’s probable cause hearing is set Jan. 6. Hage, free on a $10,000 cash-or-surety bond on the charge of felony wanton endangerment, will appear at 1 p.m. before Magistrate Eva Sue Guthrie.
WVNews
WVDNR Police guide Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy cadets on first deer hunt
MONTGOMERY — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police officers recently partnered with Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy staff to provide an opportunity for cadets to go through a hunter education course and participate in an antlerless deer hunt in Roane County. The special hunt continues a years-long partnership between the...
WVNews
Debora Kay George
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Debora Kay George, 65, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Clarksburg on May 8, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harvey and Nedra (Cunningham) Palmer.
WVNews
WVU women open Big 12 slate on Saturday when they host Oklahoma
The Mountaineer women's basketball team heads into Big 12 Conference action, as it hosts No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum at 2 p.m. Saturday’s contest marks the 25th all-time meeting between WVU (9-2) and OU (10-1). Oklahoma leads the series, 14-10; however, the two teams are tied, 5-5, when playing in Morgantown.
WVNews
Community & state leaders working to try to keep Buckhannon, West Virginia's, The Donut Shop open
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — State and community leaders are working to help a local breakfast shop/eatery stay open to feed Upshur County residents’ indulgences in 2023. While employees did not want to address reports in-person or via phone, customer vehicles circled The Donut Shop on North Locust Street in Buckhannon on Thursday when word spread that they only had maybe days left to get their sugar or lunchtime fix.
WVNews
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
WVNews
Ruie L. Crawford
BEVERLY, Ohio (WV News) — Ruie L. Crawford, 90, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Lost Creek, WV, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Appletree Homes in Beverly. She was born on April 6, 1932, in McWhorter, WV, daughter of Iven and Evvie Thompson Hardman.
WVNews
K-State, like WVU, still has something to prove after strong start
And now, the tests come much more quickly. While West Virginia's men's basketball team has certainly faced quality competition, having tipped off against five opponents currently residing in Quads 1 or 2 of the NCAA's NET, those challenges are about to go spiraling upward as it enters Big 12 play.
WVNews
Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger
JANE LEW- Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger, 86, of Broad Run-Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Marlene was born October 20, 1936, in Rosedale, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Harold R. and...
WVNews
Commissioner Dave Price honored on retirement
KINGWOOD — Preston County Commissioner Dave Price choked up a little Tuesday, as he attended his final county commission meeting. After 20 years on the commission, Price chose not to seek re-election. Next week Hunter Thomas will be sworn in to fill his seat.
WVNews
WVU mens basketball hits the road for the start of Big 12 action
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team dives into Big 12 competition with a two-game road swing – at Kansas State on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) and at Oklahoma State on Monday (7 p.m. on ESPNU). Such a short turnaround for a pair of road contests certainly isn’t...
Comments / 0