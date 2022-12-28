ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KLST/KSAN

Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping

EL PASO, Texas -- Some migrants are choosing to stay in the cold and on the streets of Downtown El Paso rather than load city charter buses taking them to hotels out of fear of being deported or kidnapped. This comes as Mayor Oscar Leeser announced a disaster declaration Saturday and the city prepares for The post Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City Representative calls out Mayor on migrant response; Mayor responds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Outgoing El Paso city council District 6 Representative Claudia Rodriguez, sent a lengthy statement out last night on the city’s migrant response. Rodriguez says she asked mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration. She says Leeser told her Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and El Paso County judge Ricardo Samaniego asked […]
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Massive migrant tent erected at border in preparation for end of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas — In the middle of the West Texas desert, a giant tent — bigger than a football field — is being thrown up by the US Border Patrol as El Paso prepares for a human tidal wave to cross the border with Mexico as soon as the Title 42 health policy comes to an end. The makeshift facility northeast of downtown will serve as an overflow processing center when Title 42 expires — which could happen as soon as this week, depending on whether the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Biden administration from 19 Republican-led...
EL PASO, TX
KTAR.com

Arizona border sheriff says postponement of end of Title 42 a ‘sigh of relief’

PHOENIX — An Arizona border sheriff is grateful that the end of Title 42 was postponed Tuesday by the Supreme Court for at least the next two months. Cochise County’s Mark Dannels told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday the pandemic-era limits on asylum remaining in place until at least February should allow for federal officials and border communities to plan better for the policy’s eventual end.
ARIZONA STATE

