KFOX 14
Lower Valley residents take security measures against migrants invading community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso is not only seeing a record number of migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol, but El Paso is seeing many migrants cross illegally without being encountered by agents. KFOX14 spoke to residents in the Lower Valley about the situation and how...
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
Over 700 Migrants Were Restless and Decided to Cross the Texas Border
As migrants wait for Article 42 to end this month, some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to enter Texas early Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
San Angelo LIVE!
Del Rio Border Agents Intercept Huge Wave of Illegal Migrants Crossing the Rio Grande Thursday
DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector encountered a large group of 704 illegal migrants, in a single event, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a large group of migrants illegally crossed the Rio Grande...
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping
EL PASO, Texas -- Some migrants are choosing to stay in the cold and on the streets of Downtown El Paso rather than load city charter buses taking them to hotels out of fear of being deported or kidnapped. This comes as Mayor Oscar Leeser announced a disaster declaration Saturday and the city prepares for The post Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping appeared first on KVIA.
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle Migrants
Texas National Guard arriving in El PasoPhoto byTwitter. The city is right along the border with Mexico so it sees 1,000s of migrants a day. With Title 42 in place and support from Governor Greg Abbott, the numbers have slowed down a little.
Hundreds of Migrants Arrive in El Paso As Court Orders Title 42 to Stay in Place
The uptick in arriving migrants is squeezing the city's resources at a precarious time for U.S. border policy.
City Representative calls out Mayor on migrant response; Mayor responds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Outgoing El Paso city council District 6 Representative Claudia Rodriguez, sent a lengthy statement out last night on the city’s migrant response. Rodriguez says she asked mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration. She says Leeser told her Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and El Paso County judge Ricardo Samaniego asked […]
U.S. asks Mexico to ‘divert’ migrants away from El Paso to South Texas, congressman says
A South Texas congressman says the surge of migrants currently crossing in El Paso soon will be diverted to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border, Border Report has learned.
‘Thousands sleeping on the streets’ of Matamoros, migrant advocates say
Migrant advocates say asylum seekers are amassing in Matamoros, Mexico, across the border from Brownsville, Texas, and are living homeless on the streets as they wait for Title 42 to be lifted.
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in Sight
Migrants crossing the El Paso borderPhoto byInstagram and Twitter. El Paso is one Texas city that borders Mexico where migrants and illegal aliens cross. Sometimes they cross through gaps in the fence that flows along the border.
Texas defeats Biden again, according to Gov. Abbott
"Texas court compels Biden to continue enforcing the remain in Mexico policy. It’s a common sense policy to prevent people from entering our country illegally. Texas wins again, for now." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Massive migrant tent erected at border in preparation for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — In the middle of the West Texas desert, a giant tent — bigger than a football field — is being thrown up by the US Border Patrol as El Paso prepares for a human tidal wave to cross the border with Mexico as soon as the Title 42 health policy comes to an end. The makeshift facility northeast of downtown will serve as an overflow processing center when Title 42 expires — which could happen as soon as this week, depending on whether the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Biden administration from 19 Republican-led...
Migrants Surging to the Border ‘Pray to God’ for End of Title 42
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—Thousands of migrants have arrived at the northern Mexican border in recent days in hopes of crossing into the U.S. legally, driven by word that the Biden administration will end a Trump-era policy prohibiting their entry into the U.S. The scene is playing out across the...
Why some migrants are still sleeping on streets even though more shelters are open
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Title 42 remains in place for the time being after Tuesday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The public health order has allowed Border Patrol agents to expel migrants from certain countries. With Title 42 still being used to expel migrants, over the Christmas weekend Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector […]
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff says postponement of end of Title 42 a ‘sigh of relief’
PHOENIX — An Arizona border sheriff is grateful that the end of Title 42 was postponed Tuesday by the Supreme Court for at least the next two months. Cochise County’s Mark Dannels told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday the pandemic-era limits on asylum remaining in place until at least February should allow for federal officials and border communities to plan better for the policy’s eventual end.
