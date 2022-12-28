Read full article on original website
Siouxsie Sioux Announces Return to Stage After 10 Years
Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees will return to the stage in 2023. Her first show since a 2013 Meltdown performance is set to take place at Latitude Festival in the East of England on July 23. Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra are headlining the festival, which begins on July 20.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Song “SB-10”: Listen
It’s the holiday season, and that means Unknown Mortal Orchestra are back with another installment of their annual “SB” series. Today (December 25), the Ruban Nielson–helmed group have shared a piece called “SB-10.” The nearly 45-minute song features contributions from Ruban’s brother, Kody, on drums, as well as Jake Portrait on bass. Check it out below.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless also confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss tweeted. Maxi Jazz was 65 years old.
Why Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Regrets Meeting John Lennon
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters regrets his behavior during his one and only meeting with John Lennon.
Philadelphia soul pioneer Thom Bell dies aged 79
Pioneering producer and songwriter Thom Bell has died at the age of 79, Rolling Stone reports. No cause of death was given. Credited on some of the most indelible hits of the 1970s, including tracks by the Delfonics, the Stylistics and the Spinners, as well as Elton John’s 1979 track Mama Can’t Buy You Love, Bell was known for bringing the sound of Philadelphia soul into the mainstream, along with producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.
Shaggy Says He Was Honored To Perform ‘Mother And Child Reunion’ With Jimmy Cliff At Paul Simon GRAMMY Tribute
Dancehall megastar Shaggy says he was honored to perform the Reggae hit song Mother and Child Reunion alongside Jamaican icon Jimmy Cliff at the Recording Academy’s special tribute concert, held in honor of 16-time GRAMMY winner Paul Simon, earlier this year. The concert, dubbed Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute...
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
John Lennon’s Son Said 2 Yoko Ono Songs ‘Floored’ People
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, discussed the way people who are into rock music react to two of Yoko Ono's songs.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists
By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023
There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.
Cardi B Joins Rosalía for New “Despechá” Remix: Listen
Rosalía has enlisted Cardi B for a new remix of her song “Despechá.” Listen to the new “Despechá Rmx” below. Rosalía shared “Despechá” in July, and she released the track’s music video in August. The song got included on on Motomami +, a deluxe update of Rosalía’s album Motomami.
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63
Note: This article contains references to sexual abuse. Terry Hall, the lead singer of the legendary ska band the Specials and former member of Fun Boy Three and the Colourfield, has died, his bandmates in the Specials have confirmed. They broke the news on social media, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother, and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.” Hall was 63 years old.
The 10 new music acts to watch in 2023
With the music industry picking up steam post-pandemic, there’s been a palpable energy shift in the new music we’re hearing from future stars. From sharp-tongued indie-pop to fast-paced drum and bass, this new wave of artists aren’t here to mess around. Here are the 10 artists we think you should keep an eye on in 2023. Bloody CivilianNigerian singer and producer Bloody Civilian is a born storyteller, drawing on her west African heritage along with influences such as Frank Ocean and Kid Cudi. Born Emoseh Khamofu, she released her debut single “How to Kill a Man” – a heady concoction...
Sabaton Singer Joakim Broden Explains How Bands Are Losing Money on Sold Out Shows
The touring/live music situation isn't all that great right now. At the same time that fans are paying record prices for concert tickets, countless bands are also losing money on the road and Sabaton singer Joakim Broden explains how and why this is happening, despite sold out shows. Recently, underground...
DJ Premier on the Music That Made Him
Walking into DJ Premier’s studio compound is like embarking on a tour through music history. His career as one of rap’s greatest-ever producers and DJs began in 1989, when he and the late rapper Guru joined forces as Gang Starr to drop their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy and helped to architect the sample-based sound of New York hip-hop in the ’90s. Several Gang Starr portraits adorn the studio walls, alongside a panoramic shot of Premier and Christina Aguilera sitting at a mixing board for a 2006 Vibe profile, and several RIAA plaques: one for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, for which Premier produced the songs “D’Evils” and “Bring It On”; another for Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles, which the band gave Premier after a 1999 tour with Gang Starr.
Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava
Christmas came early this year for the Gizzhive. Beyond embarking on their first North American tour since the pandemic began, the ever-industrious King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard gifted their faithful with three new records released over the course of four weeks this past October. These arrive a mere six months after the band’s most recent double album, which followed hot on the heels of another record, bringing their grand total of 2022 albums to five, matching the feat they first pulled off in 2017. At this point, being a King Gizzard fan is pretty much a full-time job.
Neil Sedaka: The man behind the music
Neil Sedaka is a music legend who has been entertaining audiences for decades. In this exclusive interview, Joe Scarborough sits down with Sedaka to discuss the influence Broadway had on his music, his heroes growing up, his transition from classical to rock and roll, and his ability to transform a song from one arrangement to another.Dec. 29, 2022.
NO THANK YOU
Little Simz did everything she was supposed to. She worked hard, minded her own business, built a fanbase on a string of acclaimed releases. When the time came, she lasered in and made a bold, thematic album with a clear arc—a shoo-in for the coveted Mercury Prize, which she picked up in October. There were other honors too. She smiled and said “Thank you” when she was handed the prize for Best New Artist at February’s BRIT Awards, despite being 12 years and four studio albums into a well-documented career. She showed up to the cover shoots, wore designers on the red carpet, nattered at the afterparty. She clung to independence, and exalted its values, even as her distributor AWAL—an initialism of Artists Without a Label—sold out to Sony Music for a cool $430 million. She shouldered the pain of cancelling U.S. shows after the numbers didn’t add up. But now, she’s had enough. On NO THANK YOU she stashes the fanfare and goes back to rap basics, blasting the industry that will claim to have made her but in reality has left her drained. In doing so, she adds her voice to a chorus of Black British artists whose calls for reparations are only getting louder.
Herbert
Note: This article contains references to suicide. On “The Book of Soul,” the penultimate song from Ab-Soul’s 2012 breakout album Control System, his life flashes before his eyes. What starts as an abridged telling of his childhood battle with the rare skin disease Stevens-Johnson syndrome gives way to a recollection of his relationship with singer Alori Joh, who died by suicide months before the album’s release. The song corralled Soul’s fascination with religion, conspiracy theories, and traditionalist wordplay into a bracingly personal story that’s more unsettling a decade later—if only because of how prescient it turned out to be.
