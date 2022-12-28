ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Cleanup plan could impact Waltham Fields Community Farm

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM - There is a battle brewing over a longtime farm in Waltham. Part of their land must be decontaminated, and the city may take a portion of the farm to clean it up. "That is the heart. That is the core of our production where we plant every seed by volunteers and our staff," explains Waltham Fields Community Farm Executive Director Stacey Daley, talking about the operations on the land that may be taken. "Every ounce of food that is harvested from this field starts in those greenhouses." Waltham Fields Community Farm has leased the...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Baker Administration Awards Workplace Safety Grant to Haverhill Company

A Haverhill company is the only one in the area to be awarded a state Workplace Safety Grant to train employees. DiPietro Heating and Cooling Thursday was awarded $6,825 from the program aimed at injury prevention and safety education. DiPietro plans to train workers in such areas as lead safe renovator and asbestos contractor. Altogether, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded $800,000 to 99 companies.
Haverhill Bank Promotes Weeden and Pickles to Senior Positions

Haverhill Bank recently promoted Charlette M. Weeden and Jodie A. Pickles to senior positions at the institution. Weeden, a Haverhill native who joined the bank in 2011 and serves as chief financial officer, was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president, while Pickles advances from assistant branch manager to branch manager of the bank’s main office in downtown Haverhill.
The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston

The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
Merrimack Valley Chamber Members to Network at Tap Brewing Co.

Members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce plan to gather next week at downtown Haverhill’s Tap Brewing Co. for a networking mixer. The gathering takes place Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m., at The Tap, 100 Washington St., Haverhill. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. The mixer is cosponsored by Norwood Insurance Agency of Groveland.
National Group Names Whittier Tech as Distinguished School for Success with Special Populations

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently named a Distinguished School by a national organization for exceptional student achievement. Whittier Tech is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being recognized this year by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators. The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program highlights qualifying federally funded schools for making significant improvements for their students. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?

Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
Barnes & Noble Holding Moving Sale

FRAMINGHAM – Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Shoppers World is holding a closing (and moving) sale. The book store is closing at its Framingham location on January 22, 2023. The bookseller plans to open at Sherwood Plaza in Spring of 2023. An Amazon Fresh is scheduled to go into...
In Memoriam Dorchester 2022

They were among the many who said goodbye. Some served in government. Some served the interests of their neighborhoods in public settings while others did so from home. Some offered spiritual direction. Some built things, and one delivered the mail with diligence and equanimity. For all that, they had one thing in common: A connection to Dorchester during their lives.
Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America

BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
