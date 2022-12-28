By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM - There is a battle brewing over a longtime farm in Waltham. Part of their land must be decontaminated, and the city may take a portion of the farm to clean it up. "That is the heart. That is the core of our production where we plant every seed by volunteers and our staff," explains Waltham Fields Community Farm Executive Director Stacey Daley, talking about the operations on the land that may be taken. "Every ounce of food that is harvested from this field starts in those greenhouses." Waltham Fields Community Farm has leased the...

WALTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO