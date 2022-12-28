Read full article on original website
Related
25 Jokes About Adulthood That Are So, So, So Funny, But TBH Also A Liiiiiittle Sad
"Apparently being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them." —@AmandaBootes
22 Funny Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Got A Stomachache
"Whoa, I just learned women who use male pen names were doing it to sell more books. I thought they were just trying to lower expectations." —@ginnyhogan_
pethelpful.com
Pampered Pooch's Funny Way of Coming Inside the House Is Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask anyone who owns a little dog and they can tell you that on occasion, when you try and bring your small dog inside, they take off like it's party-fun-run-around-the -yard-time. We are sure this isn't behavior specific to little dogs, but we have noticed they are champions at this not-really-a-game game.
Man Hilariously Fails to Notice New 65 Inch TV Despite Watching It for Days
The man was stunned to learn he had in fact been watching his new gift for several days without realizing it.
Woman's Story About Letting One Rip in First Class Is LOL Funny
There's no class distinction when it comes to farts.
Comments / 0