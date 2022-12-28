ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Pampered Pooch's Funny Way of Coming Inside the House Is Priceless

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask anyone who owns a little dog and they can tell you that on occasion, when you try and bring your small dog inside, they take off like it's party-fun-run-around-the -yard-time. We are sure this isn't behavior specific to little dogs, but we have noticed they are champions at this not-really-a-game game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy