WESH
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Orlando, Florida – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Orlando that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Orlando has to offer!. Divertiti!. Table Of Contents. show. Pizza Bruno.
Which ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives’ restaurant is the best in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ve probably seen Guy Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives” on the Food Network sometime in your life. The show has nearly 40 seasons, which means Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants around the country. Mashed, a food news and recipe site, has compiled a list of the best diners, […]
Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $55K sold in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your latest tickets!. The Florida Lottery announced that two of the three winning tickets — worth more than $55,000 each — from the Dec. 26 drawing were sold in Orange and Volusia counties. If you bought...
Puerto Rican Food Truck to Soon Open Orlando Brick and Mortar
“We will be adding various plates in this new location, but I’m not ready to disclose details.”
piratesandprincesses.net
Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?
Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Cast Member Union Wins Right to Strike
After disappointing results from its organized Cast Member protest on November 30, the Service Trades Council Union (STCU) will lead another protest in order to renegotiate wage contracts with representatives of the Walt Disney World Resort. Last month, six unions representing Cast Members across Disney’s Orlando theme parks came together...
WESH
Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
disneyfoodblog.com
You Might Want to LEAVE Disney World For This New Donut Shop!
Staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii is a total bucket list item for many!. Flying out to an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean might not be an everyday possibility for many though — no matter how badly we want to try Mickey shave ice while laying by the pool!
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints two Orlando doctors to Board of Medicine
If the Senate approves the appointments, they'll be cleared to serve for at least four years. Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two recently created vacancies on the Florida Board of Medicine, a 15-member panel composed mostly of licensed physicians tasked with licensing, monitoring, disciplining, educating and rehabilitating physicians and other practitioners in the state.
mynews13.com
2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway
SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
WATCH: SpaceX launches 60th rocket of the year with Falcon 9 launch from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX completed its 60th rocket launch of the year launching a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Wednesday. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blasted its Starlink payload into orbit at 4:34 a.m. After the launch, the first stage of...
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
disneybymark.com
The Big PROBLEM You Could Face at Orlando International Airport
If you’re flying through Orlando International Airport during what could be a busy time of the year, there’s a BIG problem you need to be aware of. You might already be prepared for flight delays and cancelations, lost luggage, or long security lines, but have you thought about the parking situation? If not, you need to!
