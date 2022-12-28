ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka

Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
APOPKA, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?

Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Cast Member Union Wins Right to Strike

After disappointing results from its organized Cast Member protest on November 30, the Service Trades Council Union (STCU) will lead another protest in order to renegotiate wage contracts with representatives of the Walt Disney World Resort. Last month, six unions representing Cast Members across Disney’s Orlando theme parks came together...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

You Might Want to LEAVE Disney World For This New Donut Shop!

Staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii is a total bucket list item for many!. Flying out to an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean might not be an everyday possibility for many though — no matter how badly we want to try Mickey shave ice while laying by the pool!
KISSIMMEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints two Orlando doctors to Board of Medicine

If the Senate approves the appointments, they'll be cleared to serve for at least four years. Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two recently created vacancies on the Florida Board of Medicine, a 15-member panel composed mostly of licensed physicians tasked with licensing, monitoring, disciplining, educating and rehabilitating physicians and other practitioners in the state.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway

SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
The Center Square

Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers

(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
FLORIDA STATE
disneybymark.com

The Big PROBLEM You Could Face at Orlando International Airport

If you’re flying through Orlando International Airport during what could be a busy time of the year, there’s a BIG problem you need to be aware of. You might already be prepared for flight delays and cancelations, lost luggage, or long security lines, but have you thought about the parking situation? If not, you need to!
