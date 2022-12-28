ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Boil-water order may be lifted after testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphians line up for water, but it’s not for drinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders took steps to help Memphians meet their most basic needs Wednesday, as thousands of homes and businesses suffered with little to no running water. Drinking water wasn’t the only thing many Memphians were on the hunt for. In Hickory Hill, dozens of people lined up looking for water so they can […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

At last! Boil water advisory lifted!

The word came via a Memphis, Light, Gas & Water release at 3:05 p.m. “Effective immediately, the precautionary boil water advisory is lifted for all MLGW water customers.”. That means there are no restrictions on the normal use of drinking water. The advisory was lifted after the Tennessee Department of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water.  These […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MASE charter school suffers heavy water damage from burst pipes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis charter school is picking up the pieces Wednesday night after winter storms caused potentially millions of dollars worth of damage. Leaders at Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE) on Jefferson Avenue say they found multiple pipes broken at one of their school buildings on Christmas Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
colliervilleh-i.com

Shelby County boil water orders do NOT include Collierville

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) issued a boil order for customers in Shelby County. We want you to know Collierville water customers are NOT included in this order; this includes homes, apartments, and businesses in the Town limits. The Town of Collierville has its own independent water system that is not connected to MLGW’s system.
COLLIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy