'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
tri-statedefender.com
Water worries! Crisis prompts help from multiple quarters for thousands without water service
It has been all hands on deck this week as private citizens, government officials, businesses, and organizations garnered the resources needed to provide residents with safe drinking water. The water crisis developed when brutal below-freezing temperatures burst water mains, resulting in low-water pressure or no running water for some 38,000...
Boil-water order may be lifted after testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
actionnews5.com
Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee in East Memphis makes water pumping system using bottled water to keep serving customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the city was under that boil water advisory, some businesses got creative to serve their customers. Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee, formerly known as Ugly Mug Coffee, at the corner of Perkins Extended and Poplar Avenue has been running their store solely on bottled water to keep the coffee flowing!
MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory
UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
Memphians line up for water, but it’s not for drinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders took steps to help Memphians meet their most basic needs Wednesday, as thousands of homes and businesses suffered with little to no running water. Drinking water wasn’t the only thing many Memphians were on the hunt for. In Hickory Hill, dozens of people lined up looking for water so they can […]
tri-statedefender.com
At last! Boil water advisory lifted!
The word came via a Memphis, Light, Gas & Water release at 3:05 p.m. “Effective immediately, the precautionary boil water advisory is lifted for all MLGW water customers.”. That means there are no restrictions on the normal use of drinking water. The advisory was lifted after the Tennessee Department of...
Is your water coming out brown? Here's why | Memphians enter day six of the water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While several Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still left without access to running water or continue to fight low water pressure, some customers woke up on day six of the water crisis to brown,rusty colored water running from their faucets. Memphians have been...
MLGW says water pressure is back to normal in most of Memphis | Boil Advisory still in effect, but other water usages can resume
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) President Doug McGowen announced Wednesday afternoon enough of the water system in Memphis has been fixed to bring most of the area's water pressure back to normal, and MLGW has ended The Emergency Management Phase of MLGW’s Drought Management Plan.
TEMA confirms second death due to cold in Shelby County from Arctic Blast
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee's Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) confirmed a second cold-related death in Shelby County as a result of the Arctic Blast that swept through the Mid-South over Christmas weekend. This comes days after Memphis Police confirmed the first death, a man found dead from the cold...
‘This is my life right now’: Whitehaven residents struggling with no water, broken pipes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 30,000 people in Shelby County were still without running water Tuesday night. And with temperatures rising, some people were facing another problem – pipes bursting. Since Friday, FOX13 received countless emails, phone calls and Facebook messages about flooding water, broken pipes and other...
Memphians hold peaceful protest calling for the city, MLGW to do more after 2 die in the cold in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis community organized a peaceful protest in front of city hall Thursday, wanting accountability after last week’s storm, and calling on the city and MLGW to do more. “This is the first time in a long time that winter hit this early. We have...
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
Second weather-related death in Shelby County confirmed after arctic blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second weather-related death was confirmed Thursday following winter weather conditions in the Mid-South last week. According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), two weather-related deaths were reported in Shelby County. The first death was reported Dec. 23, when a man was found dead by...
Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water. These […]
Chef Tam’s warehouse suffers nearly $90K in damages after pipe bursts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Chef Tam, this is a busy time of year between holiday orders, feeding those in need, and other special events. But the storefront on Union Avenue, where Chef Tam’s Underground Cade is located is only part of the business. The other part is her...
One dead, 2 injured in massive fire at East Memphis senior community home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was killed and two others were injured after a massive fire at an independent senior community home in East Memphis late Thursday night, Dec. 29. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
actionnews5.com
MASE charter school suffers heavy water damage from burst pipes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis charter school is picking up the pieces Wednesday night after winter storms caused potentially millions of dollars worth of damage. Leaders at Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE) on Jefferson Avenue say they found multiple pipes broken at one of their school buildings on Christmas Day.
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
colliervilleh-i.com
Shelby County boil water orders do NOT include Collierville
Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) issued a boil order for customers in Shelby County. We want you to know Collierville water customers are NOT included in this order; this includes homes, apartments, and businesses in the Town limits. The Town of Collierville has its own independent water system that is not connected to MLGW’s system.
