Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Yardbarker
Stars topple Wild in St. Paul; Kaprizov scores great goal
Marc-Andre Fleury put on a show but it wasn't enough to boost the Minnesota Wild to a win over the Dallas Stars Thursday night. Dallas outshot the Wild 43-25 and skated away with a 4-1 win in St. Paul. The first three Dallas goals were tipped in front of the...
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Nashville Predators
Welcome back to another episode of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 trade targets. The series where I’ll examine a few players from teams around the league who could potentially fit for Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas. From blockbuster moves to minor upgrades, all will be covered and potential trade packages will be discussed.
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
WGRZ TV
Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
Yardbarker
Jack McBain, Coyotes keep home wins coming, beat Leafs
Jack McBain scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:17 remaining, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. Barrett Hayton had a goal and two assists, Nick Bjugstad had a goal and an assist, and...
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
Yardbarker
Predators Loss to Stars Highlights Struggles with Consistency
It has been a challenging December for the Nashville Predators. The Preds' schedule was stacked this month with ten of Nashville's fourteen opponents entering the games with winning records. The Predators have gone 4-5-3 in the twelve games they've played so far, and they will round out the year with back to back games against the bottom and top teams in the Pacific Division later this week.
Nashville Predators recall Roland McKeown
The Nashville Predators have announced that defenseman Roland McKeown has been recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. The move adds a seventh defenseman to the Predators’ roster, giving the team some reinforcements in advance of a back-to-back. McKeown is replacing Jordan Gross, who was sent down on December 21st when veteran blueliner Ryan McDonagh was activated off of injured reserve.
FOX Sports
Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
Yardbarker
Predators Can't Overlook Zegras, Terry, and the Ducks Today
The Nashville Predators face off today against the Anaheim Ducks, a team that has the second fewest points in the Western Conference. Although the Ducks are currently 10-22-4, Anaheim has found a way to get wins over some of the top teams in the league in December. The Ducks earned two points against the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, and last night defeated the Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout. The Ducks aren't a team the Predators can afford to overlook.
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
Yardbarker
Mark Scheifele's hat trick carries Jets past Canucks
Mark Scheifele's hat trick lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-2 win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored, while Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor each had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the Jets, who ended a season-long three-game losing streak. Andrei...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game
Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
Yardbarker
Hurricanes’ Max Pacioretty Could Return Within Next 10 Games
The Carolina Hurricanes are about to get an early trade-deadline acquisition, but from within. Offseason trade acquisition Max Pacioretty, who has missed the entire season to this point after an off-season Achilles tear — is set to make his Hurricanes debut within the next 10 games, according to head coach Rod Brind’Amour.
Yardbarker
Blues Should Be Cautious to Keep or Extend O’Reilly & Tarasenko
The coming offseason will be among the most influential the team has experienced in recent memory. With pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) like team captain Ryan O’Reilly and forward Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as complimentary pieces like Noel Acciari, Ivan Barbashev, and Nikko Mikkola, the Blues find themselves at a crossroads. St. Louis Blues broadcaster Darren Pang took to the airwaves on Tuesday morning with 101 ESPN and the Opening Drive crew of Randy Karraker and Carey Davis. Early in the discussion, Davis asked Pang about the upcoming trade deadline and his thoughts on whether O’Reilly and Tarasenko would be with the team.
Yardbarker
WWTDW(TE): A Reclamation Project from the New York Rangers
There’s a former top draft pick who’s struggling to produce despite having strong underlying numbers and a change of scenery might be in order. No, we aren’t talking about Jesse Puljujarvi. Alexis Lafreniere, the first-overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, was made a healthy scratch by...
Yardbarker
Which spot does the returning Travis Dermott take on the Canucks’ blueline?
The good news just keeps rolling in for Travis Dermott, here at the tail-end of 2022. Dermott welcomed his first child to the world late last week, shortly after returning to on-ice action for the Abbotsford Canucks. A few days later, Dermott’s AHL conditioning stint would be terminated early as he was recalled back up to Vancouver, with the presumed intention of getting him into the NHL lineup as soon as possible after an extended concussion-related absence.
