WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown vs. Governor Mifflin boys basketball, 12.29.22
Boyertown tops Governor Mifflin in Holiday Tournament consolation game. Down in Boyertown, the host Bears taking on Governor Mifflin in the consolation game of its annual holiday tournament. The Bears would end their tournament with a win, 64-45.
Trinity holds court dedication for legendary coach
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 40 years coaching Trinity’s basketball, the school decided to honor legendary boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with a court dedication ceremony. “Coach Kostelac has cemented himself in the area and in the state and the region at large as one of the best coaches. I […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall falls to Upper Darby in Zephyr Holiday Tournament title game
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Final night of the Zephyr Holiday Classic, and the host would be taking part in the title game. Unfortunately for Whitehall, Upper Darby was primed to play the role of spoiler, 68-55. The Zephyrs impressed in their EPC showdown matchup on night one to get into the tite game, but struggled to keep pace offensively Thursday night. Nadir Myers paced Upper Darby with 28 points in the win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Catholic boys, Liberty girls roll to victory on Wednesday
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday hoops tournaments wrapping on Wednesday across the Lehigh Valley. Central Catholic boys and Liberty girls programs coming out with victories on the day. At Rockne Hall, the Vikings posting a resounding win over La Academia Charter Academy, 60-40. Several Vikings contributing on the offensive side of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading boys and girls Holiday Tournament title games, 12.28.22
Reading sweeps Holiday Tournament gold at the Geigle. At the Geigle Complex, the Reading Holiday Tournament wrapped up on Wednesday night. Both Red Knights programs bringing home the titles.
papreplive.com
Football: Five Delco players earn Mini Maxwell Awards
Five players from Delaware County high schools were selected for the Mini Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced in a press release last week. Justin Shepherd (Bonner & Prendergast), TJ Cadden (Episcopal Academy), Matt Mesaros (Garnet Valley), Tommy Wright (Haverford High) and Abu Kamara (Interboro) are among the award’s 55 recipients from eastern Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading boxers prepping for January bouts on Showtime
READING, Pa. - How do you prepare for the biggest fight of your career?. “You know, you’re just staying focused, ya know, even though we are on Showtime, I have to think it’s just another fight, another opponent,” said Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez. Gonzalez is focused on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks boxers to compete live on Showtime
READING, Pa. – Two boxers from Reading are prepping for the biggest night of their careers. They'll be stepping into the ring at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem for fights that will air live on Showtime. Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez is training at Marshall Kauffman's King's Boxing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown prepares to drop giant hockey puck at midnight for New Year's
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Communities across our region are preparing their end-of-the-year celebrations, but this year in Allentown, they have a massive new addition. Instead of a ball drop, Allentown drops a giant hockey puck at midnight. Last year, the puck was eight feet wide, but the one they're going to have this year is more than twice that size. So we paid a visit to the shop where it was made on Thursday, and got a tour outside and inside the massive puck.
Splitting Edge Axe Throwing Opens Its Third Location in Coatesville
Splitting Edge Axe is opening its third location in Coatesville.Photo byBill Rettew, Daily Local News. There is a new place in Coatesville where residents and visitors looking to have a fun night out can enjoy one of the country’s latest favorite pastimes: sticking an axe into the bullseye, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
easternpafootball.com
Coaching Jobs: Coatesville Area Senior HS (District 1 – Class 6A)
Coatesville Area Senior High School (District 1 – Class 6A) is looking for an Assistant Varsity Coach on the defensive side of the ball. Position TBD. Applicants can email Matt Ortega at ortegam@casdschools.org. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland Ice Hockey Club takes to the ice to honor former player who died in car accident
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland Ice Hockey Club took to the ice in Allentown to honor one of its own, a former player who died in a car accident last year. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun has more on the tournament that was all about "Gus." Parkland hockey players walked...
mainlinetoday.com
National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville
Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
Owner hopes to sell East Allentown sports bar. Until then, it’s ‘business as usual,’ posting states.
A popular family restaurant and sports bar in East Allentown has been on the sales block for years. But until there’s a definite buyer, it’ll be “business as usual,” the owner of Stahley’s Cellarette recently posted on social media. Stahley’s, 1824-26 Hanover Ave., is listed...
abc27.com
Lower Dauphin High School track and field building fire ruled accidental
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Swatara Fire Department, the track and field building at Lower Dauphin High School in Hummelstown caught on fire on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Lower Swatara Fire Department reported that the fire was quickly extinguished. Fire crews stayed on-site...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania creamery churning up some unique ice cream
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Urban Churn recently announced on Dec. 28 that they will be serving up a free scoop of their Sauerkraut ice cream to all their customers. According to Urban Churn, this free scoop of sauerkraut ice cream promotion is in celebration of the companies 5th consecutive year of churning this ‘Nationally Popular flavor’ together. Customers will be able to try out this unique flavor through the entire first week of January.
nomadlawyer.org
Lancaster: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is an inland city located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. This historic town has become a popular destination for visitors. It is a family-friendly place that offers endless opportunities to explore. The North Museum of Nature and Science...
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
