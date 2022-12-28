ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Boyertown vs. Governor Mifflin boys basketball, 12.29.22

Boyertown tops Governor Mifflin in Holiday Tournament consolation game. Down in Boyertown, the host Bears taking on Governor Mifflin in the consolation game of its annual holiday tournament. The Bears would end their tournament with a win, 64-45.
BOYERTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Trinity holds court dedication for legendary coach

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 40 years coaching Trinity’s basketball, the school decided to honor legendary boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with a court dedication ceremony. “Coach Kostelac has cemented himself in the area and in the state and the region at large as one of the best coaches. I […]
CAMP HILL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall falls to Upper Darby in Zephyr Holiday Tournament title game

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Final night of the Zephyr Holiday Classic, and the host would be taking part in the title game. Unfortunately for Whitehall, Upper Darby was primed to play the role of spoiler, 68-55. The Zephyrs impressed in their EPC showdown matchup on night one to get into the tite game, but struggled to keep pace offensively Thursday night. Nadir Myers paced Upper Darby with 28 points in the win.
WHITEHALL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Central Catholic boys, Liberty girls roll to victory on Wednesday

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday hoops tournaments wrapping on Wednesday across the Lehigh Valley. Central Catholic boys and Liberty girls programs coming out with victories on the day. At Rockne Hall, the Vikings posting a resounding win over La Academia Charter Academy, 60-40. Several Vikings contributing on the offensive side of...
ALLENTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Five Delco players earn Mini Maxwell Awards

Five players from Delaware County high schools were selected for the Mini Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced in a press release last week. Justin Shepherd (Bonner & Prendergast), TJ Cadden (Episcopal Academy), Matt Mesaros (Garnet Valley), Tommy Wright (Haverford High) and Abu Kamara (Interboro) are among the award’s 55 recipients from eastern Pennsylvania.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading boxers prepping for January bouts on Showtime

READING, Pa. - How do you prepare for the biggest fight of your career?. “You know, you’re just staying focused, ya know, even though we are on Showtime, I have to think it’s just another fight, another opponent,” said Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez. Gonzalez is focused on...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks boxers to compete live on Showtime

READING, Pa. – Two boxers from Reading are prepping for the biggest night of their careers. They'll be stepping into the ring at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem for fights that will air live on Showtime. Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez is training at Marshall Kauffman's King's Boxing.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown prepares to drop giant hockey puck at midnight for New Year's

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Communities across our region are preparing their end-of-the-year celebrations, but this year in Allentown, they have a massive new addition. Instead of a ball drop, Allentown drops a giant hockey puck at midnight. Last year, the puck was eight feet wide, but the one they're going to have this year is more than twice that size. So we paid a visit to the shop where it was made on Thursday, and got a tour outside and inside the massive puck.
ALLENTOWN, PA
mainlinetoday.com

National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville

Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
COATESVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Lower Dauphin High School track and field building fire ruled accidental

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Swatara Fire Department, the track and field building at Lower Dauphin High School in Hummelstown caught on fire on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Lower Swatara Fire Department reported that the fire was quickly extinguished. Fire crews stayed on-site...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania creamery churning up some unique ice cream

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Urban Churn recently announced on Dec. 28 that they will be serving up a free scoop of their Sauerkraut ice cream to all their customers. According to Urban Churn, this free scoop of sauerkraut ice cream promotion is in celebration of the companies 5th consecutive year of churning this ‘Nationally Popular flavor’ together. Customers will be able to try out this unique flavor through the entire first week of January.
HARRISBURG, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is an inland city located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. This historic town has become a popular destination for visitors. It is a family-friendly place that offers endless opportunities to explore. The North Museum of Nature and Science...
LANCASTER, PA

