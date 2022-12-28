ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Player grades: Fourth quarter leads Thunder to 130-114 win over Spurs

By Clemente Almanza
 2 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder used a huge fourth-quarter advantage (35-21) to win handily against the San Antonio Spurs, 130-114.

The 16-point final margin of victory is a little deceiving. It was a two-point game to begin the fourth quarter. The non-SGA lineup expanded that into a 12-point lead by the time Shai Gilgeous-Alexander re-entered at the six-minute mark.

Gilgeous-Alexander was afforded the luxury of their lead growing despite him sitting on the bench because it was one of the more well-rounded team efforts of the season for the Thunder.

Of the 11 players who checked into the game, five scored at least 10 points and all 11 scored at least three points. The Thunder also scored a season-high 68 bench points.

The Thunder were hot from outside. They shot 13-of-24 (54.2%) from 3. A significant free-throw advantage also favored the Thunder, who went 25-of-31 (80.6%) from the line while the Spurs went 12-of-14 (85.7%).

Gilgeous-Alexander almost single-handedly outshot the Spurs from the free-throw line, 11 attempts to 14 attempts.

The Thunder finished their seven-game homestand, the longest of their season, with an easy win. They went 4-3 during the two-week stretch.

This game really showed how more advanced the Thunder are in their rebuild compared to the Spurs. Which makes sense! While both teams are three drafts into their respective rebuilds, the Thunder have had better lottery luck with their picks. In the last three drafts, the best pick the Spurs have had was No. 9. The Thunder have had two picks better than that in just the last two drafts.

The biggest concern following this impressive win involves Aleksej Pokusevski, who suffered a lower-leg injury less than two minutes into the game. Pokusevski immediately called for a sub and needed help to walk back into the locker room.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said there will be a further update in the coming days on Pokusevski.

Pokusevski, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday, is in the midst of his best season. In 31 games, Pokusevski is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and two assists. Any serious injury could derail Pokusevski’s chance of a contract extension this summer, depending on the severity of the injury.

Hopefully for Pokusevski’s sake and the Thunder’s sake, the injury is nothing serious.

With that sad note aside, let’s take a look at Thunder player grades.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A-plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HORXK_0jwCqm4000
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to strengthen his All-Star bid with high-scoring, high-efficiency nights.

In 33 minutes against the Spurs, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. Gilgeous-Alexander also finished with eight assists, six rebounds and four blocks.

Gilgeous-Alexander made easy work of the Spurs’ interior defense. He didn’t shoot a single 3-point attempt and only took one non-paint two.

A solid night for Gilgeous-Alexander against a young and inexperienced opponent.

The fact Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points on 62.3 true shooting percentage is even more impressive considering how the three-ball is essentially non-existent in his repertoire this season — he is shooting just 2.9 threes a game, his lowest since his rookie season.

Jalen Williams: A-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBObJ_0jwCqm4000
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

After receiving his award for winning October/November Western Conference Rookie of the Month, Jalen Williams had another great start for the Thunder.

In 31 minutes, Williams finished with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds. Williams also dished out three assists and blocked two shots.

Among the starters, Williams was a best plus-14.

Williams is slowly playing his way into becoming a fixture in the Thunder starting lineup. A big reason for that is his off-ball movement. When asked about hovering around the dunker spot this game, Williams noted he always needs to be in high alert when Josh Giddey has the ball because of his ability to find the smallest passing windows.

“Otherwise, you’d get hit in the face (with the ball),” Williams joked after the game when asked about Giddey’s passing.

Mike Muscala: A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xptMB_0jwCqm4000
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

With Pokusevski sidelined two minutes into the game, Mike Muscala was given an unexpected load of playing time.

To Muscala’s credit, he stayed ready and turned in arguably his best performance of the season.

In 21 minutes, Muscala scored a season-high 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting and went 3-of-5 from outside. The Thunder outscored the Spurs by 16 points when Muscala was on the floor.

“We’re all thinking of him. I hope everything is OK,” Muscala said about Pokusevski.

Tre Mann: A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViqT5_0jwCqm4000
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The quick G League getaway has served Tre Mann well.

In his second game back since playing for the OKC Blue, Mann finished with 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting and 3-of-6 from 3 in 28 minutes off the bench. The Thunder outscored the Spurs by 13 points when Mann was on the floor.

Mann also had several impressive passes he made as the lead ball-handler throughout the game. Mann also simply finessed his way into most of his shots using his natural shot-creating talent. Just off his body language, Mann is oozing confidence.

It looks like — for now at least — Mann has found his groove back.

Aaron Wiggins: A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6TzA_0jwCqm4000
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

It was a big game for the Thunder bench as Aaron Wiggins’ productive night complete the trio.

In 24 minutes, Wiggins finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. The Thunder outscored the Spurs by 13 points when Wiggins was on the floor.

The Thunder continue to win the minutes Wiggins is on the floor. A positive trend for him so far in his second season. When Wiggins is on the floor this season, the Thunder are a plus-five.

HIGHLIGHTS

