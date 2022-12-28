Power restored to PG&E customers after outage in South Bakersfield
(Update 11:27 p.m.) According to the PG&E power outage map, power has been restored to the impacted area in South Bakersfield.
( Update 9:40 p.m.) According to the PG&E power outage map, there are 478 customers without power and the preliminary investigation revealed the power outage is caused by weather.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the PG&E power outage map, there are 4,503 PG&E customers without power in South Bakersfield.
The power outage is impacting areas near White Lane, South H Street and Ming Avenue, according to PG&E.
The power outage started at 8:05 p.m. According to PG&E, the estimated time of restoration is 11:30 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
