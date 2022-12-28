ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Power restored to PG&E customers after outage in South Bakersfield

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117BnE_0jwCqZXR00

(Update 11:27 p.m.) According to the PG&E power outage map, power has been restored to the impacted area in South Bakersfield.

( Update 9:40 p.m.) According to the PG&E power outage map, there are 478 customers without power and the preliminary investigation revealed the power outage is caused by weather.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the PG&E power outage map, there are 4,503 PG&E customers without power in South Bakersfield.

The power outage is impacting areas near White Lane, South H Street and Ming Avenue, according to PG&E.

The power outage started at 8:05 p.m. According to PG&E, the estimated time of restoration is 11:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bicyclist injured in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Jastro and Cannon avenues just after 4 p.m. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the bicyclist collided with a vehicle. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man wounded in apparent road rage shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and wounded in what he said was a road rage incident Sunday afternoon in south Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Belle Terrace and South H Street at around 2:15 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New year to begin with rain, lower temperatures

Big rainmakers continue to impact Kern County and all of California. Rain should continue through New Year’s Eve into the morning of New Year’s Day, with temperatures headed for a cooldown as well. Expect storms to bring measurable rain off and on throughout this week. Temperatures will be in the 50s this week in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision

Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
WELDON, CA
KGET

2 arrested, 1 wounded in NE Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wilshire Alley at around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 for multiple reports of shots fired, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. According to KCSO, one person was wounded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man wounded in Oildale shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Oildale, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency responders were called to China Grade Loop just west of Manor Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived and found a man […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk missing adult, 61

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Jefferey Strong, 61. According to the police department, Strong was last seen Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Union Avenue. He is considered at risk because of a medical condition. Strong is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, 240 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Pesante Road shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died of his wounds following a shooting Friday night in east Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched to the area of Pesante Road and Mesa Drive for a report of a possible shooting, according to KCSO. Officials said a 36-year-old man was found with at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

DDi offers free rides in Bakersfield this New Year’s Eve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — DDi of Bakersfield is offering free rides this New Year’s Eve for the Bakersfield area for the 26th consecutive year, according to the company. “Last year we completed 209 rides, as a company, and so this year we are shooting for at least 250,” according to Noah Najera, the owner of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Rain expected in Kern’s New Year’s Eve forecast

Light rain continued on and off through the day bringing around .03″ of rain for Bakersfield. The next big storm system will arrive this Saturday, with projected rainfall anywhere from .50-1.00″ of additional rain for Kern County, much higher in our mountain locations. Make sure your plans for New Year’s Eve include an umbrella and raincoat. This Friday […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County lost people of influence and character in 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Every year at this time, we reflect on the year about to pass into history and the new year about to begin. Part of that exercise is remembering, at least one more time as a community, a few of the people we lost. Some are especially noteworthy. It might have been […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Major storm bringing in the new year

A major storm will move into Kern County around 3 p.m. tomorrow and will last through Sunday. Unsettled weather will persist with windy conditions in our mountains and desert communities, a Flash Flood Watch impacting most of the valley, and Winter Advisories will remain in place until Sunday. Multiple smaller storms will impact the region […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Year in Review: Top local stories were pivotal national stories

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Two of the biggest stories in the nation in 2022 had close associations with Kern County and they will linger into 2023 and beyond. One was the state of American politics, whose most pivotal character might be Bakersfield native Kevin McCarthy, the House speaker in waiting. McCarthy, the Republican legislative leader […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Community celebrates Wasco superintendent given grim cancer prognosis

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School district for more than 20 years, from teacher to superintendent for the last two years. Around the time Cobb took the lead as superintendent, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After sharing the news, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Dustin’s Diner raises $24K for The Open Door Network

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner, the annual holiday fundraiser, has raised thousands of dollars for The Open Door Network. The fundraiser has been serving up holiday treats and good cheer for nearly 30 years from the Haggin Oaks neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield. Since its creation by the Kilpatrick family, Dustin’s Diner has raised more […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Goodbye 2022, hello 2023: List of Bakersfield NYE events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Countdown to 2023 with one of the many New Year’s Eve parties happening around town this weekend. John’s Incredible Pizza Company John’s Incredible will be hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve bash with two packages for families to choose from: The Celebration package includes: Endless buffet and drinks, unlimited rides, 75 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Great Castle, well-loved Chinese restaurant, is not closing — not yet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Maybe you’ve heard the rumors that Bakersfield’s most famous Chinese restaurant is closing. Well – not exactly. Not right away, at least. The owners of Great Castle, founded in September of 1978 by the late Tzu Chun Wang, are suffering the same fate as many mom-and-pop businesses. The business’s third generation […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 men in custody after BPD discover catalytic converter chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy