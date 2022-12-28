Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her. Gene proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and worked on Cherry Point Base for over 45 years. He was a past St. John’s Lodge member and a former Shriner in his spare time. Gene enjoyed spending quality time with his family. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO