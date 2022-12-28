Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
New county commissioner to attend Peletier Community Partnership meeting
PELETIER — With Peletier embroiled in a various issues involving rapid growth and development, the new Carteret County commissioner who represents the town has agreed to speak and listen to residents in a meeting in January. David Quinn defeated Peletier Commissioner Tim Quinn in the November election to replace...
carolinacoastonline.com
County property tax payments due Jan. 5
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Tax Administration office is reminding property owners that their 2022 property tax payments are due Thursday, Jan. 5. Taxpayers may pay their bills online at https://carteretcountytax.com/taxes#/. Payment options include online via debit or credit card, by mail to 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC 28516...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
YAHOO!
Solar panel developer files lawsuit against Pender County
After having a request to build a large solar farm in western Pender County turned down by commissioners, a California-based developer is taking legal action to move forward with a project with a price tag of $300 million. During a September meeting, a unanimous decision was made by officials because...
carolinacoastonline.com
Sea Gate Woods Preserve expands by 78 acres
CARTERET COUNTY - The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust recently acquired 78 acres in Carteret County to expand its Sea Gate Woods Preserve to 201 acres. Radio Island Investments, LLC. principals Dan Eudy, David Eudy and Steve Eudy donated the land to the preservation organization. “This property will be managed...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
carolinacoastonline.com
Daniel Haut, 52; no service
Daniel Scott Haut, 52, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital. Daniel was born on December 5, 1970, in Greenville, North Carolina. He had an amazing talent for building and the skill to see each done job thoroughly and with excellence. In his free time, he enjoyed the “salt life” and spent numerous happy times on the water boating or ready for the next big catch when he was fishing. Daniel was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
carolinacoastonline.com
John Lapitsky, 77; service Jan. 5
John Alexander Lapitsky, 77 of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Pruitt Health Neuse. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 5, 2023, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, the family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church. John was a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Theodore Rice, 76; service later
Dr. Theodore Roger Rice, 76, of Baldwinsville, NY, formerly of Morehead City, NC, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He is survived by his sons, Zachery Rice (Shauna), of Baldwinsville, NY, and Jaime Rice of New York City, NY; Grandchildren, Chloe and Natilee; and brothers, Dr. Greg Rice of Morehead City, NC and Dr. Scott Rice of Lake Worth, FL.
carolinacoastonline.com
Hospital selects new interim CEO
- Carteret Health Care will soon have new leadership on its board of directors. William "Harvey" Case, former chief executive officer (CEO), has retired from his position effective Saturday, Dec. 31. Case became CEO in Jan. 2020, and his role at the hospital was to lead, provide vision and be...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kenneth Riggs Jr., 71; no service
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her. Gene proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and worked on Cherry Point Base for over 45 years. He was a past St. John’s Lodge member and a former Shriner in his spare time. Gene enjoyed spending quality time with his family. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Decker, 66; incomplete
Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
James Dixon, 71; incomplete
James Kenneth Dixon, 71, of Harkers Island, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Deaths Notices - Dec. 26, 27 & 28
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her.
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCSO makes arrest at King Chicken
On Dec. 22, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Patrol Deputies arrested Jaylen Dontrelle Gilmore, 23, of the 800 block of Boston Avenue in Washington. Gilmore was charged with Trafficking in Opium and Resisting a Public Officer. Gilmore’s arrest stemmed from investigators receiving complaints that...
WITN
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
carolinacoastonline.com
J. Clements Mullen, 93; service Jan. 4
J. Clements Mullen, 93, died early evening on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Jacksonville. At the time of his death, he was under the care of Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born in Raleigh, NC on November 21, 1929, to the late Rosser C. Mullen and...
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Friday: New Bern Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Cold-stunned sea turtles rescued off NC coast
PINE KNOLL SHORES - More than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued along the eastern North Carolina coast. According to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, the aquarium has taken in around 22 rescued sea turtles during the past several weeks. The turtles were placed in heated rehabilitation areas after being stunned by the cold weather. The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue is also treating turtles, with 43 at its facility while the Star Center aquarium in Manteo has 160 turtles.
