WVNews
Harold Andrew Lewis
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold Andrew Lewis, age 89, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 16, 1933, in Upshur County, WV, a son of the late Alva and Bess Lewis.
WVNews
Steven Lee Henline
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Steven Lee Henline, age 72, of Buckhannon, WV, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born November 15, 1950, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Elmer L. and Delores Lucille Leaseburge Henline.
WVNews
Debora Kay George
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Debora Kay George, 65, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Clarksburg on May 8, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harvey and Nedra (Cunningham) Palmer.
WVNews
Taylor County, West Virginia, school administrator set for probable cause hearing late next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County Middle School Principal Brian Scott Hage’s probable cause hearing is set Jan. 6. Hage, free on a $10,000 cash-or-surety bond on the charge of felony wanton endangerment, will appear at 1 p.m. before Magistrate Eva Sue Guthrie.
WVNews
Robin Lynn Goldsmith
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Goldsmith, age 63, a resident of Clarksburg, WV, died at his home on Wednesday December 28, 2022. Robin was born July 12, 1959 in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Carl E. Goldsmith Sr. and Dorothy (Carpenter) Goldsmith.
WVNews
Broadband services to increase in Taylor County, West Virginia after grant award
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Taylor County Commission was awarded another grant that will help bring broadband to the county. On behalf of the Taylor County Commission, President Tony Veltri and Sheena Hunt, Region VI Planning and Development Council executive director, sent an application to the state for a FY2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to be used through the Taylor County Broadband Project.
WVNews
Preston's History House Museum began life as a bank
TERRA ALTA — History House Museum in Terra Alta has served the county for more than 100 years, including a time when many banks across the country were failing. Terra Alta was originally called Portland, and under that name had its start in the 1850s. The current name, Terra Alta, was derived from Latin meaning high land. According to an 1876 Baltimore & Ohio Railroad map, the town once had a railroad station called Cranberry Station.
WVNews
Bonnie Nelson
NEWBURG — Bonnie Ellen Nelson, 77 of Newburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at home. She was born on March 21, 1945 in Fairmont, daughter of the late Russell Edward and Eulalah Mae (Carter) Plum.
WVNews
Shirley Ann 'Nana' Barrett Miller
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Ann “Nana” Barrett Miller, 81, of Stonewood, WV, pass…
WVNews
A review of the 2022 WVU football team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you were to roll back the clock to the spring before West Virginia met Pitt in the first renewal of the Backyard Brawl in a decade to open the new football season, you might be expecting see a revitalization of Mountaineer football if someone told you:
WVNews
Ruie L. Crawford
BEVERLY, Ohio (WV News) — Ruie L. Crawford, 90, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Lost Creek, WV, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Appletree Homes in Beverly. She was born on April 6, 1932, in McWhorter, WV, daughter of Iven and Evvie Thompson Hardman.
WVNews
Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger
JANE LEW- Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger, 86, of Broad Run-Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Marlene was born October 20, 1936, in Rosedale, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Harold R. and...
WVNews
West Preston School asks county commission to help fund playground upgrades
KINGWOOD — The West Preston Local School Improvement Council has asked the Preston County Commission for help upgrading the outdoor playground at the school. In a presentation at the commission’s Dec. 20 regular meeting, LSIC Chair Brittany Yost said that the playground, installed in the 2002-2003 school year, has many broken pieces of equipment and is sinking. She asked the commission to consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help buy new equipment and address the sinking.
WVNews
FTR
TERRA ALTA — A man and a woman were arrested Dec. 22 after deputies responded to a domestic complaint on Laurel Circle Road on Dec. 22. Catherine Lewis, 58, was charged with domestic battery, while Alvin T. Lewis, 68, was charged with assault on law enforcement officers.
WVNews
WVU women open Big 12 slate on Saturday when they host Oklahoma
The Mountaineer women's basketball team heads into Big 12 Conference action, as it hosts No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum at 2 p.m. Saturday’s contest marks the 25th all-time meeting between WVU (9-2) and OU (10-1). Oklahoma leads the series, 14-10; however, the two teams are tied, 5-5, when playing in Morgantown.
WVNews
A review of the 2022 WVU men's and women's soccer teams
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Nikki Izzo-Brown is the only soccer coach West Virginia’s women’s soccer program has ever known. She brought her team into existence, brought it into prominence, even brought it to the NCAA’s national championship game in 2016. But the job she did with her 27th team in 2022 will go down as one of her greatest accomplishments.
WVNews
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
WVNews
Accused bank robber's case bound over to grand jury
KINGWOOD — A Pittsburgh man accused of robbing the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Dec. 19 was bound over to the Preston County grand jury during a probable cause hearing in magistrate court Tuesday. William Forrest Perry, 73, is charged with bank robbery. No one was injured...
WVNews
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
WVNews
WVU meets No. 20 Oklahoma on New Year’s Eve
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 20/18 Oklahoma inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Sooners is set for 2 p.m. ET, with gates...
