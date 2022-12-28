ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Hill

After years of fighting for Donald Trump’s tax returns, Democrats finally got a hold of them and released them to the public through two congressional reports published this week. But Democrats stress their decision was not about Trump himself but rather about oversight of the IRS and about the U.S. tax system more broadly —…
TEXAS STATE
Marry Evens

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

The White House said Monday that it was unable to describe what Vice President Kamala Harris is doing to address the "root cause" of mass migration to the southern border, one of the major issues in her portfolio. "I don’t have anything to lay out specifically on what that work...
The Independent

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
UPI News

The House January 6 Committee has withdrawn its subpoena of former President Donald Trump as its wraps up its investigation ahead of the Republicans taking over the House next week.
JC Post

WASHINGTON (AP) —Democrats in Congress released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.
iheart.com

The House Ways and Means Committee released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday (December 30). After obtaining the records following a years-long legal battle in November, the committee voted in a 24-16 party-line vote to make the documents public earlier in the week. The returns,...
FOX 2

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]

