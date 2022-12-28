Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
topgear.com
These are 10 of the best hatchbacks
Ah, yes... the old ‘hear hooves, think Volkswagen Golfs, which might actually outnumber horses at this point’. Because of course the Golf is going to be here; it’s been the easy recommendation for ‘a car’ for so many years that it’s in danger of turning into a punchline, like Miata or LS swap. And to be fair, it’s perhaps even more common than either – and just as worthwhile, in spite of its ubiquity.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
The Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe puts a dramatic spin on the GLC-class SUV, which we review separately. Donning a lower roofline, the coupe delivers a more aggressive appearance but sacrifices some back-seat headroom and overall cargo space. The same rings true for its suave competitors such as the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW X4, and Infiniti QX55. The GLC300 coupe is powered by a 255-hp turbocharged four-cylinder bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission and is only offered with all-wheel drive. Offered as a standalone trim, the GLC coupe features a host of high-quality cabin materials and safety features with plenty of optional equipment to choose from. While the GLC300 isn’t a big dog in terms of performance, its nimble handling and smooth ride speak louder than its bark. For more power in a similar package, check out the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and GLC63 coupe.
Hello EV, goodbye Fiesta – we look at the most anticipated new cars of 2023
TO many of us, the most significant car event next year isn’t an arrival but an exit. Ford will stop making the Fiesta and they won’t replace it. The manufacturer has found it can’t make money from the cut-throat hatchback market, so it’s turning its back on huge crowds of loyal buyers.
CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG
When you ditch this one complicated option, you can get improved gas mileage on the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either.
torquenews.com
Best Hybrid Cars from Consumer Reports' Tests
Here’s the latest from Consumer Reports analysts on the best Hybrid cars you can buy today that are essentially better than their conventionally gas-powered siblings in almost every way. Now’s The Time to Go Hybrid. While fully electric cars are still going through their growing pains and the...
Major EV Player Reveals New Tool to Compete With Musk's Tesla
Major rules regarding electric vehicles were announced in 2022, at both the federal and state levels. As clean energy vehicles become both more economically feasible to purchase -- and as green technology becomes more popular -- laws and requirements are being implemeted that will affect the car industry as a whole and consumers of automobiles in the U.S. in the years to come.
