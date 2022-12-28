The Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe puts a dramatic spin on the GLC-class SUV, which we review separately. Donning a lower roofline, the coupe delivers a more aggressive appearance but sacrifices some back-seat headroom and overall cargo space. The same rings true for its suave competitors such as the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW X4, and Infiniti QX55. The GLC300 coupe is powered by a 255-hp turbocharged four-cylinder bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission and is only offered with all-wheel drive. Offered as a standalone trim, the GLC coupe features a host of high-quality cabin materials and safety features with plenty of optional equipment to choose from. While the GLC300 isn’t a big dog in terms of performance, its nimble handling and smooth ride speak louder than its bark. For more power in a similar package, check out the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and GLC63 coupe.

10 DAYS AGO