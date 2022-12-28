ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashton, WI

Cashton fire crews called to structure fire on Irish Ridge Road

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

CASHTON, Wis. (WKBT) – Firefighters battle another fire in below-freezing temperatures, this time in Cashton.

Crews were called to a building on Irish Ridge Road near Parker Road.

When News 8 Now arrived on the scene, the fire was mostly out. Smoke could be seen coming from the area.

Fire crews from multiple surrounding towns were called in to help haul water.

A sign on the edge of the property read “Homestead Products”, an Amish farm supply store.

The fire is under investigation. We’ll share more information when it becomes available.

