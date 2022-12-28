Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wcti12.com
Ring in the New Year with NewsChannel 12
The year is coming to an end and 2023 is fast approaching. There will be plenty of ways to celebrate here locally. Check this page often as we update area events. The Riverside Automotive Group New Year’s Eve Block Party returns to downtown New Bern on Saturday. This free...
wcti12.com
Person of interest sought after accident leaves one dead in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the Kellum Loop Road and Ramsey Road area of Jacksonville Friday night after what they described as an accident left one person dead. This story will be updated as more information is made available.
wcti12.com
One dead after head-on collision in Pamlico County
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — A Wednesday afternoon two-car head-on collision in Pamlico County left one dead and another critically injured. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident in an email. According to their report, the fatal collision occurred on NC 55 in Pamlico County, three hundred sixteen feet west of New Ditch Farm Road (SR 1200), 0.55 miles east of Grantsboro.
wcti12.com
Plane lands at PGV without landing gear
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A small plane made an emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) Wednesday afternoon. The plane, a Beechcraft Bonanza, had issues getting its landing gears down. The plane performed a wheels-up emergency landing, referred to as a "belly landing." The aircraft is based out of Sanford.
wcti12.com
Preparations underway for annual Bear Drop in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — Preparations were underway Wednesday in New Bern for the city's annual New Year’s Eve Block Party which includes the Bear Drop. Organizers with Parks and Recreation along with Public Works have been making sure the bear is ready for its drop when the clock strikes midnight on Sunday morning.
wcti12.com
Greenville authorities investigating Contentnea Street homicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Authorities in Greenville are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led to the discovery of a deceased resident. According to a release from the Greenville Police Department, at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, Greenville Police responded to 300 Contentnea St. for a welfare check after family members were unable to get in contact with their sibling.
wcti12.com
Mother continuing search for missing son
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Tonight, a mother is asking for the community's help in locating her missing son, Khalil Jefferson, 22. The Air Force Veteran was last seen on Dec. 2 at Green Springs Park. Sonona Jefferson has been out looking for her son since the day she learned...
wcti12.com
To the Rescue: Leia the spirited companion
NEW BERN, Craven County — Are you looking for a loyal, furry friend?. The Colonial Capital Humane Society has Leia available. Leia is 8 years old and has been at the shelter for six years. Martin Perez, with the shelter, said "She's definitely a really nice, loyal dog who...
wcti12.com
Early morning fire in New Bern sends two to hospital
NEW BERN, Craven County — Rick Tyler said he was awakened around 4:30 A.M. by a police officer who was pounding at his door. He said the officer rushed him out of his home before the fire could spread. Rick said what he saw next was shocking. “Get your...
wcti12.com
Fatal crash being investigated by Greenville Police Department
A fatal crash early Thursday afternoon is being investigated by authorities in Greenville. According to a post on the Greenville Police Department's Facebook page, at approximately 1:09 p.m., Greenville Police responded to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Prior to the officer’s arrival on the scene, the driver of the sedan that was involved passed away due to her injuries. Identifying information is not available at this time due to the family not being notified.
wcti12.com
Man arrested after possessing Oxycodone pills, running from police
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office's Drug Unit arrested a man on multiple illegal drug crimes including Oxycodone. Jaylen Dontrelle Gilmore, 23, of Washington was charged with trafficking opium and resisting a public officer after police chased him after attempting to arrest him. Gilmore was caught...
