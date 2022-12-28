ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option

What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
Hospice facing expensive repairs after pipe burst

Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. Making worship spaces more ADA complaint. A new report from the Associated...
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith. The judge had originally set a bond for other charges, which was revoked, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.
Veteran and women owned business helping the homeless

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are continuing to track the season of giving with this locally owned business geared towards a specific demographic. Family Home Care Services is geared to providing top quality, non-medical home care services to veterans, the elderly and disbabled. Starting as a women and veteran...
Car crashes into house, sparks flames in Knoxville house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car crashed into a Knoxville home on Thursday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the scene after the car had crashed into the home at 5501 Kenbrook Lane in the Cumberland Estates Community. Knoxville Fire Department officials said that no one...
Passco and Greystone Acquire Tennessee Independent Living Community

Passco Companies LLC, a sponsor of Delaware statutory trust offerings and other alternative investments, in conjunction with Greystone, has acquired an independent living community in Knoxville, Tennessee. Greystone provided the funding while Passco Companies LLC will be the owner and asset manager. Trustwell Living LLC, a senior living operating company,...
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
'We are determined to get out today' | Mobile Meals asking for extra help after the snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Mobile Meals in Knox County operated on a one-hour delay because of hazardous road conditions due to an unexpected snowfall Monday night. The weather caused some roads to freeze, leading to several wrecks and traffic delays across East Tennessee. Mobile Meals said that volunteers picked up meals between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday before driving off from their kitchen to deliver them.
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
