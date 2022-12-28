Read full article on original website
Mold found in ice machine at North Knoxville fast-food restaurant
The Sonic Drive-In on Broadway received an 85 following the health inspection. This is a passing score as a score of 69 or below is considered failing.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
'It's like moving out of your home' | University Liquors moves to make room for new Cumberland Ave. developer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University Liquors has called 1919 Cumberland Avenue home for more than 28 years. Helen Morton and her four children have all worked at the store. Now, they're all saying goodbye to the store's original location to make room for a new apartment complex. "It is like...
Knoxville nonprofit dealing with water damages worth thousands
Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
thesmokies.com
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option
What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
Harriman Utility Board not charging a callout fee for anyone who experienced frozen pipes
HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The Harriman Utility Board announced on social media Tuesday that customers who had problems with frozen pipes would not be charged the regular $50 callout fee or the $150 after-hours fee for workers to go out to their homes and check the service. Even if customers...
WATE
Hospice facing expensive repairs after pipe burst
Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. Making worship spaces more ADA complaint. A new report from the Associated...
wvlt.tv
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith. The judge had originally set a bond for other charges, which was revoked, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.
WATE
Veteran and women owned business helping the homeless
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are continuing to track the season of giving with this locally owned business geared towards a specific demographic. Family Home Care Services is geared to providing top quality, non-medical home care services to veterans, the elderly and disbabled. Starting as a women and veteran...
wvlt.tv
Car crashes into house, sparks flames in Knoxville house
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car crashed into a Knoxville home on Thursday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the scene after the car had crashed into the home at 5501 Kenbrook Lane in the Cumberland Estates Community. Knoxville Fire Department officials said that no one...
thediwire.com
Passco and Greystone Acquire Tennessee Independent Living Community
Passco Companies LLC, a sponsor of Delaware statutory trust offerings and other alternative investments, in conjunction with Greystone, has acquired an independent living community in Knoxville, Tennessee. Greystone provided the funding while Passco Companies LLC will be the owner and asset manager. Trustwell Living LLC, a senior living operating company,...
wvlt.tv
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
Party animals play in the snow at Zoo Knoxville and Little Ponderosa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday night, snow fell across East Tennessee and blanketed the area in white. The weather led to hazardous road conditions reported in the area, and several organizations said they would close or delay opening on Tuesday. Among them was Zoo Knoxville. Without visitors around and...
Dangerously low weekend temperatures lead to leaky pipes across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As East Tennessee starts seeing warmer temperatures, property owners are finding leaks in their pipes following a weekend of dangerously low temperatures. Jimmy Hiller, the founder of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical said burst pipes are common when the region starts thawing out. "Once it...
'We are determined to get out today' | Mobile Meals asking for extra help after the snow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Mobile Meals in Knox County operated on a one-hour delay because of hazardous road conditions due to an unexpected snowfall Monday night. The weather caused some roads to freeze, leading to several wrecks and traffic delays across East Tennessee. Mobile Meals said that volunteers picked up meals between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday before driving off from their kitchen to deliver them.
wvlt.tv
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WTVC
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
