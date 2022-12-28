Read full article on original website
Toyota Is The World’s Greatest Car Company
A look at the world’s global car companies shows that America’s are run by bunglers. Ford’s management cannot keep track of its expenses. GM sits well behind most in its move into the EV business. VW, BMW, and Mercedes make cars widely admired for their quality, but they are late to the EV and self-driving […]
Jalopnik
Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker
Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
electrek.co
Hyundai has a card up its sleeve as it moves to dethrone Toyota, its electric vehicles
Hyundai is officially the third-largest automaker globally after jumpstarting the brand in 2022, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota. However, the South Korean automaker may have an advantage as the auto industry transitions to electric vehicles. The Hyundai Motor Company, including Kia and Genesis, is establishing itself as a true competitor...
fox56news.com
BMW aims to build solid-state EV batteries under license
BMW has licensed solid-state battery cell designs and manufacturing processes from Colorado-based Solid Power, taking the partnership between the two companies up a notch. The automaker, which began partnering with Solid Power in 2017, will install copies of the firm’s solid-state cell pilot production lines at its facilities in Germany, and Solid Power will supply its sulfide-based solid electrolyte for those pilot lines, the battery firm announced last week in a press release. These arrangements will “allow for parallel research and development activities,” Solid Power said.
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
Elon Musk Backs 'Obvious' Solution to Europe's Energy Crisis
Europe discovered a new reality this winter: energy rationing. No matter which European country you are in, the inhabitants explain to you how they must save energy because of the energy crisis hitting the Continent. The war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia are plunging Europe into an unprecedented situation.
Top Speed
Ford's Upcoming VW ID.4-Based Electric SUV Shows Its Face Before 2023 Debut
Remember the Ford Fiesta? That car's entering automotive heaven soon as it'll cease to exist after the 2023 model year. But then you might ask, didn't the Fiesta already disappear in 2018? Well, that's only for North America - it soldiered on elsewhere. This time thought, it'll be gone for good after nearly 50 years in production. So, what does that have to do with Ford's upcoming electric vehicle that's shown here? Well, as Ford realigns its resources to make EVs, the Cologne, Germany production line where the Fiesta is made will soon produce this upcoming European-centric electric crossover.
Big Tech's $4.5 Trillion Bloodbath
It's a real bloodbath -- one that tech has probably not seen since the internet bubble burst in 2000. This disaster can be measured by different parameters. One set is the individual fortunes at stake. At the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the rankings of the world's...
topgear.com
Will one of these flying cars finally change the game in 2023?
The BMW-engined AirCar was actually issued with an ‘official Certificate of Airworthiness’ by the Slovak Transport Authority in early 2022 having completed 70 hours of flight testing and over 200 takeoffs and landings. Is this the future right here?. PAL-V Liberty. If you’ve been to literally any motor...
insideevs.com
Hyundai Will Only Sell EVs In Norway Starting Next Year
Norway is way ahead of most countries when it comes to the proportion of electric vehicles on the road and the rate at which people are switching from internal combustion to EV. Most new cars in the country have a plug, and of those the majority are pure EVs, which is why Hyundai has decided that starting January 1st of 2023 it will stop selling fuel-burning vehicles altogether in the nordic nation.
topgear.com
Will the cool Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar help reignite endurance racing?
Fuji Speedway, the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar, and us getting in the way. It’s official, endurance racing is back on the map. There's nothing like a Japanese pitwalk to fire up the engines of the surreal. Over to one side, a mascot clad head to toe in primary coloured nylon...
Top Speed
Software Woes Continue To Hamper Volkswagen
Rumors recently surfaced that Volkswagen would have to postpone the launch of its new Scalable Systems Architecture (SSP) by several years due to ongoing software problems. This would not only affect the new technology carrier "Trinity" of the Volkswagen brand, but also some models of other group brands up to Porsche and Bentley, which are also supposed to use this new architecture. Now these rumors seem to be confirmed, because Volkswagen will extend the life of its current MEB platform as part of a strategy revision.
topgear.com
These are 10 of the best hatchbacks
Ah, yes... the old ‘hear hooves, think Volkswagen Golfs, which might actually outnumber horses at this point’. Because of course the Golf is going to be here; it’s been the easy recommendation for ‘a car’ for so many years that it’s in danger of turning into a punchline, like Miata or LS swap. And to be fair, it’s perhaps even more common than either – and just as worthwhile, in spite of its ubiquity.
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
MotorAuthority
Nissan Z SUV, Nio ES8, Cadillac Goddess: The Week In Reverse
Nissan showed a student-built Z SUV, Nio revealed its redesigned ES8, and Cadillac confirmed the return of its Goddess logo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. In what was a quiet week, Nissan showed a one-off design blending elements from the latest Z sports car with...
Tesla stock walloped by "Category 5" storm as woes mount
Tesla's stock plunged by 9% on Tuesday, poised to end 2022 on a grim note after having shed over 70% of value this year. Why it matters: Investors are expressing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk by punishing Tesla's shares, with the billionaire distracted by his tumultuous buyout of Twitter. Meanwhile, Tesla...
