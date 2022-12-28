Remember the Ford Fiesta? That car's entering automotive heaven soon as it'll cease to exist after the 2023 model year. But then you might ask, didn't the Fiesta already disappear in 2018? Well, that's only for North America - it soldiered on elsewhere. This time thought, it'll be gone for good after nearly 50 years in production. So, what does that have to do with Ford's upcoming electric vehicle that's shown here? Well, as Ford realigns its resources to make EVs, the Cologne, Germany production line where the Fiesta is made will soon produce this upcoming European-centric electric crossover.

9 DAYS AGO