topgear.com
These are 10 of the best SUVs
Since its introduction (seemingly half a lifetime ago, but who’s counting), the XC90 vaulted to the top of the ‘sensible family car’ list. And that’s in spite of the fact that it’s an SUV. And that’s all down to clever touches – Volvo uses space...
Top Speed
How Six Expensive Custom Bentley Dominators Laid the Foundation for the Bentayga SUV
Bentley's decision to make an SUV was not all that surprising. With backings from the mighty Volkswagen Group which comes with a girth of high-end parts and a virtually inexhaustible money pool, they had all the right ingredients. But, one person who we believe gets less credit than they deserve for the birth of the Bentley Bentayga is the Sultan of Brunei.
Top Speed
2022 Mazda CX-30 Turbo AWD Premium Plus Review: The Sporty Sub-Compact Crossover
The CX-30 is the newest model in Mazda's U.S. lineup. Introduced in 2020, it hasn't been around long enough to earn its rightful place in today's world. But here's the thing, in just under four years, almost 100,000 units have been sold to U.S. customers. That is quite a feat considering how young the model is.
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Toyota GR Corolla: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can the epitome of appliance-like cars—the Toyota Corolla—win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award? It’s a question we never thought we’d ask, but here we are. Toyota, the automaker known for playing it safe with reliable but boring vehicles has shoved a rally-car...
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
Will the cool Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar help reignite endurance racing?
Fuji Speedway, the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar, and us getting in the way. It’s official, endurance racing is back on the map. There's nothing like a Japanese pitwalk to fire up the engines of the surreal. Over to one side, a mascot clad head to toe in primary coloured nylon...
topgear.com
Will one of these flying cars finally change the game in 2023?
The BMW-engined AirCar was actually issued with an ‘official Certificate of Airworthiness’ by the Slovak Transport Authority in early 2022 having completed 70 hours of flight testing and over 200 takeoffs and landings. Is this the future right here?. PAL-V Liberty. If you’ve been to literally any motor...
Top Speed
Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs
Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
topgear.com
Opinion: it's not the cars that change, but us
Cars are much like people, says Paul Horrell – in their old age we can learn to love them again. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. If you stick around for a long time, people get fed up with you. But hang in there and eventually they begin to love you again. I give you Paul McCartney’s headlining at Glastonbury and Abba’s sold out avatar gigs, or the remarkable rehabilitation of ELO. All have lived through eras of tragic uncoolness. But now people love to see them retread the old stuff. Cars, if they stay in production long enough, can follow that U-shaped curve of affection.
topgear.com
Watches: six timepieces that blow the budget
GLASHüTTE ORIGINAL SEVENTIES CHRONOGRAPH £12,800. Watchmakers in Glashütte once used bright colours to bring some spark to life behind the Iron Curtain. Glashütte Original celebrates those lean years with pride. Automatic movement in 40mm steel case, 100m water resistant. glashuette-original.com. CHOPARD MILLE MIGLIA 2022 From £6,680...
