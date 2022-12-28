Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
Top Gear’s guilty pleasures: the Fiat Multipla
Ignore the critics – this TG staffer reckons the Multipla should be lauded for prioritising substance over style. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Fiat Multipla has a face that only a mother could love.
topgear.com
10 used cars under £5k that are actually worth having
Of course. The Clio 182. If we were any more obvious and unoriginal, we’d have to start writing dialogue for Michael Bay films. But, much like the 100th viewing of Bad Boys, such concerns as ‘obviousness’ and ‘originality’ really fall by the wayside when you’re enjoying yourself that much.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000
We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power
Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Autoweek.com
400 Miles in a 40th Anniversary Toyota 4Runner
Toyota's ancient 4Runner has been on the market for 40 years. The fifth-gen model you see here has been around since 2009. Toyota is celebrating the anniversary with a trim package added to the SR5 Premium model called the 40th Anniversary Edition. We took it on a 1000-or-so-mile trip that...
Ars Technica
Here are the 10 most popular auto stories of the year
As 2022 draws to a conclusion and we anxiously await to see how much weirder things get in 2023, it's natural to reflect on the year past. In addition to compiling a list of the 10 best cars, trucks, and SUVs we drove in 2022, I decided to also put together a roundup of our most-read automotive articles, plus a few of my particular favorites you might have missed.
Top Speed
A Harley-Davidson Street Bob Pushed To Its Absolute Limit On The German Autobahn
Harleys are, more often than not, low-speed, laid-back, cruiser motorcycles. They are not meant for racing or high-speed runs. Some may beg to differ, especially now with the recent introduction of the adventure bike Pan America. Or you could argue in favor of a highly tuned touring model. But still, regular Harley-Davidson motorcycles and their usual customers are not going to be reaching liter bike speed levels without some hardcore modifications. In which case you’re probably better off buying a sport bike anyway.
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction
A crazy Mustang built by Zimmer was recently auctioned off and sold for more than anyone thought was possible. The post Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Acura ARX-05 DPi race car fails to sell despite $563,000 bid
Bidding for a 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car on popular car auction website Bring a Trailer came to a close on Dec. 23, with the final bid coming in at $563,000. The figure, while high, didn't meet the reserve price and as a result the car failed to sell.
YouTubers Say Dodge Lied About Hellcat Power
Plenty of performance car owners like to throw their vehicle on the dyno and see how what’s measured stacks up against the factory claims. It’s always nice when it becomes obvious the automaker was conservative in its stated horsepower and torque output figures. However, YouTube channel Freedom Street Garage has a video which seems to indicate output for the Hellcats isn’t what Dodge has said.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Finds Its Footing
Nissan’s Pathfinder branched into its new generation for the 2022 model year. This shift brought a new platform and fresh styling, but it also gave the Pathfinder a traditional automatic transmission. Expanding the Pathfinder’s footprint, Nissan is rolling the Rock Creek edition back out for the new Pathfinder. This trim level adds more off-road appointments like beadlock-style wheels, more aggressive all-terrain tires, and a slight lift.
Comments / 0