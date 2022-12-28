Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
The Best New Tool & Dive Watches of 2022
This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. A timepiece built with a function-first approach is often called a "tool watch." That includes dive watches, pilot's watches, field watches and just any generally no-nonsense, instrument-like watches ostensibly meant for use and action. We're suckers for this kind of watch, and this year saw some great ones. You'll notice trends of titanium cases and smaller size options, but there was plenty of variety, too. Here are the standout tool and dive watch releases of 2022.
Swatch's MoonSwatch was the biggest watch story this year
Nobody saw it coming, and nine months later it’s still almost impossible to buy
One-of-a-kind Chevrolet Corvette surfaces at auction and could be worth over $3 million
The only 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 convertible that was ever built and valued in the millions is being auctioned in January in Arizona.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
Urban explorer finds abandoned barn filled with forgotten classic cars worth $210K
A LUCKY photographer and filmmaker has stumbled upon an old barn in Canada with eight abandoned classic cars made from 1962 to 1984. While the vintage vehicles were in varying states of decay, the lot’s value is estimated to be around $210,000. This urban explorer named Dave grabbed a...
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
insideevs.com
Air One eVTOL Successfully Makes First Full Transition Flight, Gets Ready For Production
Air, an Israeli electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company, shared a video that showcases its latest development efforts with the One, its flagship flying machine that has been in the making since 2017. In the video embedded at the top of the article, the Air One eVTOL takes...
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for protecting your new iPhone
Cover your precious new toy with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases
Amazing Ford GT supercar stash launches $36 million company
Entrepreneur Fred Calero has purchased 30 leftover Ford GT chassis that he is turning into brand new track day cars that will sell for $1.2 million each.
Top Speed
A Harley-Davidson Street Bob Pushed To Its Absolute Limit On The German Autobahn
Harleys are, more often than not, low-speed, laid-back, cruiser motorcycles. They are not meant for racing or high-speed runs. Some may beg to differ, especially now with the recent introduction of the adventure bike Pan America. Or you could argue in favor of a highly tuned touring model. But still, regular Harley-Davidson motorcycles and their usual customers are not going to be reaching liter bike speed levels without some hardcore modifications. In which case you’re probably better off buying a sport bike anyway.
Phone Arena
Last chance to save $300 on a Galaxy S22 Ultra at Best Buy
The year is slowly drawing to a close, and we’re headed for the next big Galaxy announcement: the S23 series. However, there’s no better time to shop a generation back than today, apparently! Best Buy is running a last-minute New Year's campaign on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, slashing $300 off its original price. The deal will be active until the end of the day, so don’t hesitate to get yourself Samsung’s best flagship phone with a hefty discount!
Inside Japan’s ‘love hotels,’ featuring mirrored ceilings and slides
There’s a side to Tokyo that is rather risque – and something I was not expecting. I had spent the day walking the streets of Shinjuku-ku, which is adorned with colourful neon street lights, endless buzzing bars, restaurants and karaoke rooms. The Skyscraper district is also home to the Tokyo Metropolitan Building, which boasts a popular observation deck to view the city’s vast skyline. However, one thing it is also known for is Kabukicho, which unknowingly to me, has the biggest red-light district in Tokyo. After doing a lot of sightseeing that day, clocking almost 30,000 steps and having just stuffed myself with more...
Rick Grant III Collection Up For Auction
A great collection by a great man. If you’re reading this, you’re likely a car enthusiast, which means that you’ve got a certain set of cars locked in your head that you dream about from time to time. Perhaps you’re building your collection right now and you’ve got a roadmap to what you think of as success. So the question posed would be: when your collection is complete what will it look like? Well, here’s one that pretty much nobody expected to see in their lifetime due to its sheer rarity and incredibly high value.
Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction
A crazy Mustang built by Zimmer was recently auctioned off and sold for more than anyone thought was possible. The post Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor First Test: Happier Than a Pig in Silt
Automakers are mining the adventurous American spirit and hitting paydirt. Channeling the raw awesomeness of pickups with names like TRX, Raptor, and ZR2, a secondary class of Rebels, Tremors, and Trail Bosses has made the great, rugged outdoors more accessible—sort of. The price tags of even these mid-tier mud bashers has up until now required you to be, if not filthy rich, at least not dirt poor.
Digital Trends
Bang & Olufsen celebrates Lunar New Year 2023 with Silk Road-inspired limited editions
Danish audio legend, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), has released a limited edition set of five of its products to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023, which lands on Sunday, January 22. The holiday is also known as Chinese New Year, but it is celebrated by groups in many countries. The collection...
