Johnson City Press
Roundup: Livingston reaches milestone in Daniel Boone loss
BELFRY, Ky. — Jamar Livingston scored 35 points to reach 2,000 points for his career in Daniel Boone’s 58-45 loss to Magoffin County, Kentucky in the Mountain School Boy Classic. Livingston, who played two seasons at Science Hill and one at Tri-Cities Christian, reached the 2,000-point mark with...
Johnson City Press
ETSU's Oliver still sees room for improvement
East Tennessee State men's basketball coach Desmond Oliver will never take winning for granted, but he wasn’t entirely thrilled with his team’s performance in its latest victory. After the Bucs opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory at Wofford to break a five-game losing streak, Oliver took...
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Science Hill nabs double-digit win in Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Knocking down a dozen 3-point shots, Science Hill upended Daytona Beach school Seabreeze 63-49 on Wednesday in a Sunshine Classic losers’ bracket matchup. Going 5 of 7 from the field, Daniel Nerren totaled 12 points and five rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Oliver Peterson canned...
Johnson City Press
Norcross downs MRA in thrilling OT game on Day 3 at Arby’s
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Down 18 points in the third quarter?. No problem for the Norcross (Ga.) boys basketball team as the Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling overtime game 71-70 on Thursday inside Viking Hall and advance to Friday’s semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: 39th Arby's Classic, Day 1 (Games 4-6)
The 39th Arby's Classic tipped off Tuesday at Viking Hall with a six-game slate. In evening play, Madison-Ridgeland outlasted West Catholic Prep 83-80 in OT, Greeneville edged Trinity 57-56 and Myers Park dumped Fulton 65-42.
Johnson City Press
Tribe falls to talented North Meck on Day 2 of Arby’s
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in its opening game of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Wednesday night, bowing to North Mecklenburg of North Carolina, 78-60. Vikings junior sensation Isaiah Evans — one of the most touted recruits in the country who has received over 20 Division I offers — netted 27 points and brought Viking Hall to its feet several times with highlight reel, tomahawk slam dunks and long range 3-pointers.
Johnson City Press
Westminster Academy beats Christ School in Arby's quarterfinal
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The trip from Fort Lauderdale, including a flight to Charlotte and then a drive into Bristol, is no hop, skip and a jump. But so far, it looks like the journey may be a good thing for the Westminster Academy basketball team. Westminster relied on its...
Johnson City Press
Vescovi leads No. 7 Tennessee past Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Tennessee was expecting a challenging Southeastern Conference opener, and Mississippi provided a stiff test. Then Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler delivered for the Vols.
Johnson City Press
Locals enjoy warmer weather at Warriors Path State Park
KINGSPORT— Residents enjoy the warmer weather at Warriors Parth State Park on Thursday Dec. 29. As the holiday weekend approaches residents in Kingsport can expect warm temperatures.
Johnson City Press
'They never left'; Fairmont principal shares how the school has handled the return of fifth grade
Johnson City Schools announced their decision in the spring of 2021 to transition to two middle schools by returning fifth grade to the elementary schools and reconfiguring Indian Trail and Liberty Bell as middle schools serving grades 6-8. This systemwide transition went into effect in August of this year, and...
Johnson City Press
DCHS marching band receives award for Jonesborough Christmas Parade performance
David Crockett High School’s marching band received a notable award for its performance in the recent Jonesborough Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10. For many, the Jonesborough parade was a fun-time filled with holiday cheer and festive spirits. This was certainly in large part due to the festive tunes that were provided by Crockett’s band.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. "This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment," Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport, said.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 29
Dec. 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Dec. 28: “Dr. James M. Cameron, one of the most prominent physicians of this community, was found dead in his bed this morning, with death being due to heart disease. The deceased was in his 67th year and was a member of the Masonic and Odd Fellows lodges at this place.”
Johnson City Press
Indian Trail's transition was 'a major change,' says principal
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, Indian Trail Middle School Principal Dr. James Jacobs shared how the school has adjusted to the transition that resulted in the school losing fifth grade but gaining seventh and eighth grades. In the spring of 2021, Johnson...
Johnson City Press
New sensory friendly gym is a 'place for all children'
BRISTOL, Tenn. — We Rock the Spectrum may appear as a typical gym for kids. But for Sarah Phillips, who owns the gym with her husband, John, this establishment is more than just a business. It’s a calling. The couple was inspired to bring the gym to Bristol,...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Utility Department issues boil water advisory for some customers
Jonesborough Utility Department crews restored water to 1,000 homes in the Bumpus Cove/Embreeville/Tenn. Highway 107 areas Thursday. “Our crews are not stopping and are advancing to the Conklin Road and Washington College areas to turn water on tonight,” utility department officials said in a news release.
Johnson City Press
WETS-FM back on the air after winter weather complications
WETS-FM, the public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, has been able to restore some operations after experiencing weather and power issues at their transmission site since Saturday. Following the area’s severe winter weather over the weekend, WETS-FM has experienced technical difficulties at their transmission site and was off...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough restores water service to 3,000 customers
Thousands of residents in Bumpus Cove, Embreeville, Conklin and parts of Washington College had water service restored after crews repaired two large leaks. Officials say the main water tank's reserve has increased to 37.6 feet, and is holding steady. That's an increase of about six feet from Thursday, roughly 300,000 gallons.
Johnson City Press
More leaks located, repaired in Jonesborough water system
Several leaks in Jonesborough’s water system were detected and repaired Wednesday, including one repair in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse and a break in an eight-inch distribution line on Greenwood Drive, according to a news update from utility system officials. Washington County’s water installation crew that normally...
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals offers plenty of events and activities despite the cold of January
ELIZABETHTON — January is the coldest month of the year in East Tennessee, and while it may be too cold for the outdoor activities and events usually held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, there are still plenty of things going on, although most are held indoors this month.
