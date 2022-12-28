Dec. 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Dec. 28: “Dr. James M. Cameron, one of the most prominent physicians of this community, was found dead in his bed this morning, with death being due to heart disease. The deceased was in his 67th year and was a member of the Masonic and Odd Fellows lodges at this place.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO