Haverhill, MA

Baker Administration Awards Workplace Safety Grant to Haverhill Company

A Haverhill company is the only one in the area to be awarded a state Workplace Safety Grant to train employees. DiPietro Heating and Cooling Thursday was awarded $6,825 from the program aimed at injury prevention and safety education. DiPietro plans to train workers in such areas as lead safe renovator and asbestos contractor. Altogether, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded $800,000 to 99 companies.
Cleanup plan could impact Waltham Fields Community Farm

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM - There is a battle brewing over a longtime farm in Waltham. Part of their land must be decontaminated, and the city may take a portion of the farm to clean it up. "That is the heart. That is the core of our production where we plant every seed by volunteers and our staff," explains Waltham Fields Community Farm Executive Director Stacey Daley, talking about the operations on the land that may be taken. "Every ounce of food that is harvested from this field starts in those greenhouses." Waltham Fields Community Farm has leased the...
Westborough stormwater user fee could be on tap for residents

WESTBOROUGH – A new user fee could be flowing to the town’s residents and businesses. During the Select Board’s Dec. 13 meeting, Department of Public Works Director Chris Payant presented to the board why a stormwater user fee is needed. Payant said the costs to repair and...
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
Merrimack Valley Chamber Members to Network at Tap Brewing Co.

Members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce plan to gather next week at downtown Haverhill’s Tap Brewing Co. for a networking mixer. The gathering takes place Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m., at The Tap, 100 Washington St., Haverhill. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. The mixer is cosponsored by Norwood Insurance Agency of Groveland.
Commonwealth Wind wants to back out of contracts

Commonwealth Wind filed an 11-page motion on Dec. 16 with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to have several long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) contracts with several electric distribution companies dismissed. According to the Commonwealth Wind website, it is an offshore wind project owned by Avangrid, planned to be...
State Plans One at a Time Ramp Closings at Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange Next Week

There is another temporary closing next week of the Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange ramps in Andover. Alternating closings of I-495 northbound exit 97B and I-93 northbound exit 40A take place nightly, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
New Hampshire to receive nearly $57M in opioid settlement

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive tens of millions of dollars as part of a settlement alleging CVS and Walgreens mishandled how they distributed opioids. The two companies are set to pay $10.7 billion to states across the country because of their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
Two-hour power outage planned for Hudson and Stow

Residents in Hudson and Stow will lose power during the overnight hours on Friday as part of a planned outage. Crews with the Hudson Light & Power Department will perform an “emergency shutdown” to fix an issue that caused town-wide outages on Friday, Dec. 23, according to HLP.
Life-Saving Road Safety Bill Heads To Governor’s Desk

(Boston, MA) Massachusetts legislature passed a Road Safety bill Tuesday and will be headed to Governor Baker’s desk next. The Bill has undergone many revisions in over a decade. In a version that was sent back to legislature by Governor Baker in September, the requirement for passing distance between vehicles and other roadway users was based on speed: three feet of distance if traveling at 30 miles per hour, four feet if going 40 miles per hour, etc.
Mass. minimum wage increase could affect small businesses

Western Mass News checked out the situation at Bradley International Airport to take a look at how cancelations are affecting flights in our region. Springfield Gardens tenants left without heat in sub-freezing temperatures. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST. It is a story we have reported on for...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Hamilton Prepares to Serve Haverhill and Methuen as State Representative

In slightly more than two weeks, the new legislative session begins at the State House with freshman Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton taking his seat on behalf of Haverhill and Methuen. Hamilton, who was elected to the 15th Essex District, was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program. He explained he has been tutored by retiring state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell.
HAVERHILL, MA
