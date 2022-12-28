Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Baker Administration Awards Workplace Safety Grant to Haverhill Company
A Haverhill company is the only one in the area to be awarded a state Workplace Safety Grant to train employees. DiPietro Heating and Cooling Thursday was awarded $6,825 from the program aimed at injury prevention and safety education. DiPietro plans to train workers in such areas as lead safe renovator and asbestos contractor. Altogether, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded $800,000 to 99 companies.
Cleanup plan could impact Waltham Fields Community Farm
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM - There is a battle brewing over a longtime farm in Waltham. Part of their land must be decontaminated, and the city may take a portion of the farm to clean it up. "That is the heart. That is the core of our production where we plant every seed by volunteers and our staff," explains Waltham Fields Community Farm Executive Director Stacey Daley, talking about the operations on the land that may be taken. "Every ounce of food that is harvested from this field starts in those greenhouses." Waltham Fields Community Farm has leased the...
As Charlie Baker departs, outgoing governor gives nod to Western Mass.
A massive map of Massachusetts, dotted with pins and a color-coded system, used to serve as a powerful visual aid for Gov. Charlie Baker, as he and administration officials tracked the flow of state dollars to all 351 municipalities. The purpose, Baker told MassLive, was to ensure resources were distributed...
Massachusetts State Rep. announced abortion access is coming to the Cape & Islands
Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes took to his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that funding from the state will allow it to provide abortion care at its facilities on the Cape & Islands. According to Rep. Fernandes Health Imperatives, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health and well-being of...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough stormwater user fee could be on tap for residents
WESTBOROUGH – A new user fee could be flowing to the town’s residents and businesses. During the Select Board’s Dec. 13 meeting, Department of Public Works Director Chris Payant presented to the board why a stormwater user fee is needed. Payant said the costs to repair and...
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise
As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
Merrimack Valley Chamber Members to Network at Tap Brewing Co.
Members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce plan to gather next week at downtown Haverhill’s Tap Brewing Co. for a networking mixer. The gathering takes place Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m., at The Tap, 100 Washington St., Haverhill. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. The mixer is cosponsored by Norwood Insurance Agency of Groveland.
WMUR.com
Bill would create Old Man of the Mountain Day in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A fallen icon of the Granite State could be getting a special honor in the new year. Momentum is building at the State House for a special day of recognition for the Old Man of the Mountain. May 3, 2023, will mark two full decades since...
Paige Scott Reed appointed to serve as Maura Healey’s chief legal counsel
The MBTA and transportation generally will be among the pressing issues that Gov.-elect Maura Healey will walk into when she takes office next week, and on Thursday she announced that she had selected a lawyer with extensive experience in the field to serve as her administration’s chief legal counsel.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Commonwealth Wind wants to back out of contracts
Commonwealth Wind filed an 11-page motion on Dec. 16 with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to have several long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) contracts with several electric distribution companies dismissed. According to the Commonwealth Wind website, it is an offshore wind project owned by Avangrid, planned to be...
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
WCAX
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
State Plans One at a Time Ramp Closings at Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange Next Week
There is another temporary closing next week of the Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange ramps in Andover. Alternating closings of I-495 northbound exit 97B and I-93 northbound exit 40A take place nightly, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive nearly $57M in opioid settlement
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive tens of millions of dollars as part of a settlement alleging CVS and Walgreens mishandled how they distributed opioids. The two companies are set to pay $10.7 billion to states across the country because of their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
WCVB
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker reflects on many surprises during his 8 years in office
BOSTON — As he prepares to step down from the top job in Massachusetts state government, Gov. Charlie Baker says he learned to expect the unexpected during his eight years in office. Baker, 66, was elected governor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Despite often being rated as the...
whdh.com
Two-hour power outage planned for Hudson and Stow
Residents in Hudson and Stow will lose power during the overnight hours on Friday as part of a planned outage. Crews with the Hudson Light & Power Department will perform an “emergency shutdown” to fix an issue that caused town-wide outages on Friday, Dec. 23, according to HLP.
franklincountynow.com
Life-Saving Road Safety Bill Heads To Governor’s Desk
(Boston, MA) Massachusetts legislature passed a Road Safety bill Tuesday and will be headed to Governor Baker’s desk next. The Bill has undergone many revisions in over a decade. In a version that was sent back to legislature by Governor Baker in September, the requirement for passing distance between vehicles and other roadway users was based on speed: three feet of distance if traveling at 30 miles per hour, four feet if going 40 miles per hour, etc.
westernmassnews.com
Mass. minimum wage increase could affect small businesses
Western Mass News checked out the situation at Bradley International Airport to take a look at how cancelations are affecting flights in our region. Springfield Gardens tenants left without heat in sub-freezing temperatures. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST. It is a story we have reported on for...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Hamilton Prepares to Serve Haverhill and Methuen as State Representative
In slightly more than two weeks, the new legislative session begins at the State House with freshman Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton taking his seat on behalf of Haverhill and Methuen. Hamilton, who was elected to the 15th Essex District, was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program. He explained he has been tutored by retiring state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell.
