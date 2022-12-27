Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player
The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
Jets could make blockbuster trade with Raiders to secure quarterback position
One highly-discussed option at quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason is nine-year veteran, Derek Carr. Now, he is essentially a lock to be available, whether it be through a trade or as a free agent if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately release him. Earlier today, the...
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team
It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’...
Derek Carr leaves Raiders after being benched
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr ahead of their Week 17 outing against the San Francisco 49ers created a firestorm around the NFL on Wednesday. It’s not that the benching was too surprising. Vegas has no real chance of earning a playoff spot...
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival
The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
The Richard Rodríguez trade was bad for both Braves and Pirates
The former Braves pitcher was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and developed into an exciting arm on the farm. Prior to the 2019 season, Wilson even made an appearance on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and Alex Anthopoulos parlayed his projectability, along with Ricky DeVito, into a deal that would net Richard Rodríguez from Pittsburgh, which has turned into a trade neither side will remember fondly.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Pinpoints Baltimore Ravens’ Unseen Defensive Wrinkle For Week 17
For the Pittsburgh Steelers, last week was an emotional roller coaster. In a morbid, coincidental chain of events, the week that was to be dedicated to Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception was exactly that, but with a bit more of a somber tone than originally planned. After Harris’ unexpected...
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett graded as top three QB in NFL
Pickett finds himself behind only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two former first overall picks who continue to rise in the NFL's QB rankings. Since Week 12, Pickett is 3-1. He suffered a concussion and exited early in the Steelers' Week 14 game, his one loss, and missed their Week 15 matchup as well.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
49ers' Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans wary of 'very dangerous' Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers won't have to face quarterback Derek Carr when they travel to Allegiant Stadium this weekend to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. As a result, the 49ers are heavy favorites in the New Year's Day matchup. However, the team isn't taking their upcoming opponent lightly despite this being Stidham's first career start.
According To Report Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Is The 5th Highest-Paid Coach In All Of Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for 16 years now. He’s yet to have a below-.500 season in his tenure, although that is at risk this season. With two games remaining, the Steelers sit at 7-8 with slim-to-none playoff odds. Many fans have targeted Tomlin as their subject of criticism, with some even calling for his job.
Incredible stat against the Eagles proves Dak Prescott inaccuracy claims were exaggerated
Dak Prescott was in the zone against the Eagles, unraveling their defense with pinpoint precision in a 40-34 victory on Saturday. It was a season-defining moment and proved early claims about his inaccuracy were exaggerated. According to Next Gen Stats, Prescott went 24-of-24 when Philadelphia ran zone coverage, becoming the...
Nate McMillan Planning to Resign From Atlanta Hawks Job?
The Atlanta Hawks had some high expectations coming into the 2022-23 NBA season. They made a big move in the offseason, acquiring All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. It was a move that was applauded by many as Murray’s skill set would complement All-Star Trae Young.
