Former Oklahoma, SMU Quarterback Tanner Mordecai Announces Transfer Destination
Former Oklahoma and SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai will be playing in the Big Ten next season. On Friday afternoon, Mordecai announced on social media that he's transferring to Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility. Earlier today, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic called Wisconsin the favorite for Mordecai's services. In...
Popculture
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Former 49ers' QB Blaine Gabbert and his brothers rescue 4 in Florida helicopter crash
The 11-year vet and former 49ers' QB, Blaine Gabbert, was on jet skis with his brothers when they heard a noise and saw a helicopter sinking near the bay.
MLB Legend Wants to Adopt Newborn Allegedly Left in Woods by His Daughter
MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley and his family say they have filed a guardianship petition to take over the care of a baby boy allegedly abandoned in the New Hampshire woods by his 26-year-old adoptive daughter. Alexandra Eckersley, who is homeless, was arrested this week for allegedly giving misleading information to cops who were trying to locate her and her newborn after she called to tell them she’d given birth in a tent. In a lengthy statement, the Eckersleys said she has “suffered from severe mental illness her entire life” and chose to live on the streets after several stints in hospital and in treatment programs. “We did our very best to get Allie all of the help and support humanly possible,” they said. Police said the baby was born three months premature and was suffering hypothermia when they eventually found him in 15-degree weather. According to court documents, Eckersley told police she’d used cocaine in the previous two days, and thought she was constipated or hemorrhaging when she went into labor on Christmas Day.Read it at WMUR
MySanAntonio
No. 12 Washington holds off No. 21 Texas 27-20 in Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Michael Penix, Jr. threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns and No. 12 Washington held off No. 21 Texas 27-20 on Thursday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Texas scored 10 late points, pulling within seven on Bert Auburn’s 26-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining, then failed on an onside kick try. The Longhorns (8-5) stopped the Huskies (11-2) on the ensuing possession and took over on their own 16 with 32 seconds and got to the Washington 40 on the final play of the game.
Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta Will Serve as Hawkeyes' Emergency Quarterback in Music City Bowl
Quarterback play has been a topic of discussion for both Kentucky and Iowa in the lead-up to the Music City Bowl this Saturday. UK will be without superstar Will Levis, as the second-year Wildcat has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. No QB was named starter upon the release of ...
Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can Prove Worth With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington
Quinn Ewers could set the tone for 2023 with a performance to remember to close out 2022.
