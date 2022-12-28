Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
TODAY.com
Woman thought she had a canker sore for 6 months. It was tongue cancer
For several weeks, Mari Henderson felt a canker sore on the left side of her tongue. It seemed annoying but she thought it might simply disappear. Then she read an article about a woman with the same symptoms. Reading that article encouraged Henderson to see a doctor. “This is a...
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
Rep. Jamie Raskin cancer diagnosis: What is diffuse large-B cell lymphoma?
Rep. Jamie Raskin on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with a type of lymphoma. Raskin, D-Maryland, said in a statement that “After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. “I am...
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Doctors dismissed a woman's back pain as pregnancy-related, but she really had stage 4 cancer, her family says
A London mom was in such pain she sometimes couldn't leave her bed. Two weeks postpartum, she was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
Dad who lost three children to cancer in four years is battling disease himself
A father who lost three children to cancer in less than five years has opened up about his own cancer battle. Régis Feitosa, 52, lost his youngest daughter, Beatriz, in 2018. She was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia the previous year at the age of nine and underwent a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately the cancer returned and she died on 24 June 2018 at the age of 10.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
I was given less than 12 months left to live after cancer diagnosis – now I’m cured thanks to astonishing new drug
A MAN told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a trial of a new drug. Delighted Robert Glynn, 51, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the treatment. He was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after...
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
scitechdaily.com
Most Effective Treatment Yet: New Radioactive Tumor Implant Obliterates Pancreatic Cancer
A combination of internal radiation and chemotherapy dissolves tumors in 80% of mice across multiple models. Duke University biomedical engineers have demonstrated the most effective pancreatic cancer treatment yet recorded in mouse models. While most mouse trials consider just stopping growth to be a success, the new treatment fully eliminated tumors in 80% of mice across many model types, including those considered to be the most difficult to treat.
Healthline
What Happens During Diagnosis for Multiple Myeloma?
To be diagnosed with multiple myeloma, you must meet a specific set of diagnostic criteria. There are many tests that help doctors make this diagnosis, such as lab, bone marrow, and imaging tests. Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells in bone marrow called...
Man with terminal cancer cleared of disease thanks to UK drug trial
A man told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a UK trial of a new drug regime.Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the astonishing results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Mr Glynn was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which left him unable to sleep.He visited his GP and underwent a series of scans and blood tests but his cancer was only picked up by chance...
Healthline
Your FAQs Answered: When Lung Cancer Treatment Stops Working
Lung cancer is the type of cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you develop lung cancer, your recommended treatment plan will depend partly on your specific diagnosis and overall health. It may include one or more of the following:. surgery.
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
What Is Cobblestone Throat?
Cobblestone throat can have various underlying causes. Here's what you should know about the condition and when it's time to go see a doctor.
Women's Health
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
yourerie
Your Health: signs of pancreatic cancer
Do you know the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer? If you don’t, you’re not alone. According to a new survey, more than 80% of adults are not aware of any signs of pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S....
