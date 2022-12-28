A man told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a UK trial of a new drug regime.Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the astonishing results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Mr Glynn was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which left him unable to sleep.He visited his GP and underwent a series of scans and blood tests but his cancer was only picked up by chance...

8 HOURS AGO