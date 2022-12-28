ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial. 
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Mich. woman allegedly shoots husband in the back of his head during argument

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument while her children were at home. On Dec. 27 at 2:20 a.m., Eastpointe Police Department officers responded to the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue after receiving a call about a fatal shooting. When they arrived, they found Carletta Johnson "providing aid to her husband who was shot in the back of the head."
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield police looking for teen runaway

The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southgate man shot and killed; suspect in custody

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed early Thursday in Southgate. Police responded to the 12000 block of Cunningham around 12:45 a.m. on reports of a home invasion. When they arrived they found a 41-year-old man who was shot to death and arrested a 35-year-old man. The circumstances...
SOUTHGATE, MI
Detroit News

Barricaded gunman at motel on Eight Mile surrenders

Detroit Police responded to another barricaded gunman Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a surge of mental health-related 911 calls, including two incidents over the holiday weekend. The incident, which took place at the JZ Motel on Eight Mile Road in Detroit, follows an influx of barricaded gunman situations, which reached...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gas station shooting leads to federal firearm charges

A Detroit man is facing federal firearm charges in connection with a shooting last spring at a gas station on the city's west side, officials announced Wednesday. James Taylor, 27, was arraigned through U.S. District Court on an indictment that charged him with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as one count of felon in possession of ammunition, records show.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Eastpointe woman charged for shooting husband to death following argument

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe woman who shot and killed her husband following an argument has been charged.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Claretta Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Johnson was arraigned and given a $1 million cash bond.She is ordered to have no contact with her children.Prosecutors say Johnson shot her husband in the back of the head after the argument on Dec. 27."Gun violence is not the answer to an argument," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in an argument.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Police: Suspect in custody after Christmas abduction

A man seen on video forcing a woman into a van in a Detroit alley on Christmas Day is in police custody after detectives identified and tracked down the suspect, victim and vehicle in 24 hours. Assistant Police Chief David LeValley briefed members of the media on Wednesday at the...
DETROIT, MI

