Man fired shots ‘in broad daylight’ while out on bond with tether, feds say
DETROIT – A Michigan man is facing federal charges after allegedly committing a shooting “in broad daylight” at a Detroit gas station while he was out on bond and wearing a GPS tether, authorities said. James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court...
Detroit police identify suspect and victim in the viral kidnapping video
Detroit police have arrested the suspect seen in the viral social media video violently forcing a woman into a vehicle before taking off.
Family of murder victim in Detroit speaks out to demand arrest of killer
A cold blooded killing of a wife and mother on Detroit’s westside has police searching for the gunman who opened fire.
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle
(FOX 2) - A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach. According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.
DPD, MSP team up to stop suspect driving up to speeds of 135 mph with undercarriage on fire in Detroit [VIDEO]
A suspect accused of driving at dangerous speeds through Detroit while their vehicle was on fire proved no match for troopers and Detroit police officers late Wednesday evening.
Prosecutor: Weapons charges in Macomb County more than double since 2020
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the number of felony firearm charges in the county have more than doubled since 2020. In a press release, they said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is cracking down on weapons.
Southfield police looking for teen runaway
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
Southgate man shot and killed; suspect in custody
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed early Thursday in Southgate. Police responded to the 12000 block of Cunningham around 12:45 a.m. on reports of a home invasion. When they arrived they found a 41-year-old man who was shot to death and arrested a 35-year-old man. The circumstances...
DPS warns of man accused of impersonating Detroit school safety officer
The man is soliciting donations from local businesses and falsely claiming it will be used for Detroit Schools, according to school officials. DPSD released a photo of the accused man.
Eastpointe woman charged for shooting husband to death following argument
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe woman who shot and killed her husband following an argument has been charged.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Claretta Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Johnson was arraigned and given a $1 million cash bond.She is ordered to have no contact with her children.Prosecutors say Johnson shot her husband in the back of the head after the argument on Dec. 27."Gun violence is not the answer to an argument," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in an argument.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.
Police: Suspect in custody after Christmas abduction
A man seen on video forcing a woman into a van in a Detroit alley on Christmas Day is in police custody after detectives identified and tracked down the suspect, victim and vehicle in 24 hours. Assistant Police Chief David LeValley briefed members of the media on Wednesday at the...
1 killed, 1 arrested after early morning shooting in Southgate
Southgate police are investigating a homicide case after a suspect taken into custody was accused of shooting and killing another man early Thursday morning.
Man just out of prison posts Instagram photos of gun, chats about drunk crash in Detroit, feds say
DETROIT – A man who was just released from prison last year is facing a new charge after he posted public pictures of a gun on his Instagram account and chatted about being drunk during a crash in Detroit, officials said. Trevon Mathis, 23, is facing a charge of...
