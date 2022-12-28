Read full article on original website
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500
SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy
Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
NBC Sports
Rockets' Silas lauds Celtics for 'classy' tribute to his late father
The Boston Celtics paid tribute to the late Paul Silas on Tuesday night -- both intentionally and unintentionally. The Houston Rockets and head coach Stephen Silas made their lone visit to Boston on Tuesday, just over two weeks after Stephen's father, Paul -- a former Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer -- passed away at 79.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs escape with close win over Hornets
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors, two nights after taking down the Memphis Grizzlies, welcomed the nine-win Charlotte Hornets to Chase Center. Golden State once led by as many as 18 points, but had to fight like hell to pull off a 110-105 win Tuesday night on their home court. Klay...
FOX Sports
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic thought his improbable tying basket in the final second of regulation actually won the game. No biggie. The Dallas superstar just set the table for a triple-double unlike the NBA has ever seen. Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime, as the Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. After grabbing the loose ball on a rebound and shooting the 11-foot jumper in one motion, the 23-year-old danced around while waving his arms as the thinned-out crowd expecting a loss celebrated wildly.
Washington scores 26 as banged-up Suns beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108 on Tuesday night. Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall.
NBC Sports
Wright earns upgraded defensive player of the game belt
The Wizards put together an all-around team victory Wednesday night against the Suns, though one individual accolade was especially memorable. The Wizards started a new tradition this season, where after every game, one player is rewarded with a Defensive Player of the Game belt. The winner on one night is determined by the last game's belt holder based on their defensive effort.
Yardbarker
Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers
Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
NBC Sports
Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win
Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
Miami Heat Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Miami Heat have assigned Nikola Jovic to the Sioux Falls Skyforce before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
NBC Sports
Posey brings championship experience to Wizards
WASHINGTON -- James Posey remembers being nervous as he was quizzed in front of the entire team by one of the greatest players in the history of the game. He was in his first year as an NBA assistant coach, then with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. Recently retired from his own NBA playing career, in which he had memorable playoff battles with several in the room, he could sense some skepticism.
NBC Sports
Dray 'smartest' defender Kerr has seen after key play vs. Hornets
Draymond Green has a defensive IQ like no other, and a decision he made late in the Warriors’ 110-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday confirmed that for coach Steve Kerr. With the score tied at 101 apiece, every single decision the Warriors made in the game's final...
NBC Sports
Draymond reflects on GP2's journey, 'honored' to present ring
Draymond Green forever will remember Gary Payton II coming up to him after a five-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2021, and thanking him. Green was confused at the time, and smiles at the memory now. Payton's 10-day contract was coming to an end,...
Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon, Omer Yurtseven Did Not Travel For Five-Game Road Trip
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon did not travel with the team for the five-game road trip that begins Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Dedmon has missed four of the last six games because of a foot injury (plantar fascia). Center Omer Yurtseven is also not on the trip but that was expected. He has yet to play this season after undergoing preseason ankle surgery.
NBC Sports
Cowboys may pull starters at halftime
The Titans aren’t playing for anything. The Cowboys are. Sort of. And they may, depending on how the first half of tonight’s game, take advantage of the opportunity to get their key players some extra rest. There’s talk in league circles that the Cowboys may pull starters at...
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons playing with club on left hand
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not on the injury report Monday, though when he posed for a picture with LeBron James on Sunday night, his left hand was wrapped. The injury limited him Tuesday and Wednesday, and Parsons had the hand wrapped this week. He downplayed the injury during his...
