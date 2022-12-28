ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WHIO Dayton

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TexansDaily

Relive J.J. Watt's First Texans Sack vs. Saints QB Drew Brees

HOUSTON — Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday morning via social media. He will conclude his career on Jan 8., when the Arizona Cardinals end the 2022 season against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Watt, a perennial first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, played 12...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Titans’ top offensive weapon unlikely to play in Week 17

The Tennessee Titans are unlikely to have their top offensive weapon available for their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Tennessee listed Derrick Henry as doubtful to play in their Thursday night game against Dallas due to a hip injury. Henry did not participate in practice on Monday but had limited practices on Tuesday... The post Titans’ top offensive weapon unlikely to play in Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN

