BITS & BYTES: Whiskey City concert; Taconic Music concerts; Berkshire Bach Society New Year’s concert; Noon Year’s Eve celebration; Best of the Fest short films; Norman Rockwell Museum activities

Read full article on original website
Related
Popular North Adams Massachusetts Mexican Restaurant Announces Closure
It's a well familiar eatery right in downtown North Adams on Eagle Street. You've also heard the ads on the radio for many years. It's even one of my favorite places to dine with friends on a Friday night. According to the Desperado's Mexican Restaurant Facebook Page, it's stated that...
Amherst resident invited to Hollywood after winning international writers’ contest
An Amherst writer is getting her big break after becoming a winner in the 40th L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future contest.
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.
Mexican restaurant chain opening first Capital Region location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion restaurant chain, is set to open it's first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is set to open at 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy on Monday, January 2.
Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
After 20 yrs in Slingerlands Location Popular Italian Restaurant Moving
A popular Italian restaurant that has been in a plaza in Slingerlands for twenty years will be relocating this upcoming spring. Italian Restaurant Has Been in this Plaza for 20 yrs. The Price Chopper Plaza in Slingerlands has been home to the original Bellini's Italian Eatery for twenty years and...
Local band awarded top wedding professional in 2022
Local band, Funk Evolution, has been honored as one of the top 3% wedding professionals for 2022. WeddingWire and The Knot recognize Funk Evolution based off feedback they receive from past bridal clients in recent WeddingWire awards.
Saratoga Springs advises of New Years Eve fireworks
The Saratoga Springs Mayor's Office is advising citizens that fireworks will return on New Year's Eve as part of the city's New Year's Eve Celebration. The Mayor's Office expects the fireworks this year to be more visible to a larger portion of the city.
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer coming to Schenectady
One of the former drummers for Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to perform in Schenectady. The Artimus Pyle Band will be performing at Frog Alley Brewing on February 3.
City of Pittsfield Christmas tree pickup schedule
The City of Pittsfield has released its Christmas tree pickup schedule. The Pittsfield Department of Public Services also wants to make people aware that Christmas tree pickup will accompany the regular trash pickup schedule in January.
wamc.org
Three years in, Pittsfield Gray to Green using community voices to channel funding into city projects
Jaymie Zapata is a public health planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and the group’s liaison to the Pittsfield Gray to Green project. The BRPC is carrying out the initiative through a five-year, almost $1 million grant from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health along with the city, 18 Degrees, and Habitat for Humanity.
This Massachusetts Historic Building Could See New Life
It's something that we usually take for granted here in the commonwealth, especially in the Berkshires. The fact that we have a lot of historic buildings with some pretty amazing pieces of history behind. It's also sad when one has been forgotten, abandoned, empty, and sometimes falling to disrepair. However,...
The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires
Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
wamc.org
After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm
City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Albany, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Albany on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
Comments / 0