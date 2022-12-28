Read full article on original website
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
KFOX 14
Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Residents Speak Out at Texas Border as Migrant Crossings Surge
The crossing is exacerbating El Paso's capacity of supporting the large influx of migrants into the city.
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
BBC
Title 42: This is what El Paso looks like amid border crisis
For the last three nights, 21-year-old Dylan Torres Reyes has spent his nights on the pavement outside El Paso's main bus terminal, shivering in the freezing Texas night. "It's been very, very cold here, and this is all I've got to wear," he told the BBC, pointing to a thin blue hooded jacket he's wearing. "It's been hard to sleep like this."
Texas court rejects lawsuit against San Antonio doctor who violated the state's abortion ban
A San Antonio judge ruled that people who aren't directly harmed by an abortion have no standing to sue over its provision.
National Guard commander ‘concerned’ for migrants, vows to secure El Paso border as Title 42’s end looms
El Paso, Texas — Major General Win Burkett surveyed the concertina wire and military vehicles neatly arrayed on the US side of the southern border where he is commanding 500 Texas National Guard troops deployed to defend the Texas frontier. The camouflage-clad soldiers, toting automatic weapons, were deployed Tuesday morning, and spent two hours setting up a formidable half mile long military barricade along a stretch of border fence. Burkett — a decorated army aviator — said one of his major concerns is any cartel influence taking advantage of the desperate migrants who are amassing at the southern border and attempting...
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
Texas Governor Abbott Announced His Plan to Stop 600,000 Gotaways
Texas Governor Greg Abbott talking to law enforcement officersPhoto byTwitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his latest update on Operation Lone Star which began a year ago. He provided an update on illegal aliens captured, millions of fentanyl captured, and his plans to stop further illegal crossings.
Hundreds of Migrants Arrive in El Paso As Court Orders Title 42 to Stay in Place
The uptick in arriving migrants is squeezing the city's resources at a precarious time for U.S. border policy.
Dramatic before and after photos show how flood of migrants crossing El Paso border has reduced
Just 24 hours after the Supreme Court's announcement of the extension of Title 42 on Tuesday, migrant surges at the US-Mexico border already appear to be dropping off.
Texas defeats Biden again, according to Gov. Abbott
"Texas court compels Biden to continue enforcing the remain in Mexico policy. It’s a common sense policy to prevent people from entering our country illegally. Texas wins again, for now." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
El Paso officials prepare for migrants trespassing, entering illegally amid Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While migrants continue crossing the border despite Title 42 in place, officials are doing everything they can to prevent the surge, which leads to overcrowded streets in downtown El Paso Since last week, members of the Texas Army National Guard have been setting up barriers alongside the border wall, west […]
Feds building temporary processing facility in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The federal government is building an immigration processing facility in Northeast El Paso expected to begin hosting migrants in mid-January, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Tuesday. The elongated, tent-like facility is going up near US 54 at Mesquite Hills. It will have a capacity for up to […]
KFOX 14
City of El Paso conducts tour of Bassett Middle School that will house migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso hosted a tour of the migrant shelter at the vacant Bassett Middle School on Friday. City officials announced they were using the El Paso Convention Center and two vacant El Paso ISD schools to house migrants due to local shelters and the processing centers being at capacity.
Hundreds of migrants cross border and wait to be processed as head of DHS plans visit to El Paso
Hundreds of migrants lighted small fires Sunday night as they waited in a long line on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande after crossing illegally into El Paso.
Biden's welcome mat for immigrants: Federal authorities build sprawling tent city outside El Paso
A huge 'tent city' for migrants entering the US from Mexico is under construction on the fringes of El Paso as officials scramble to prepare for a surge in crossings when Title 42 ends.
