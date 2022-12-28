Read full article on original website
Oregon women’s basketball wants to raise defensive intensity in top 20 matchup with UCLA
The resumption of Pac-12 play brings a third straight ranked opponent for Oregon, which is aiming to improve defensively. The No. 17 Ducks (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) are in the top 20 in a variety of offensive statistics, including scoring, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and assists, but are 295th in turnovers forced per game and ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense entering tonight’s matchup (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) with No. 10 UCLA.
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Popo Aumavae to return in 2023 for seventh season
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Popo Aumavae will return in 2023 for his seventh season. Aumavae, who suffered a season-ending right foot injury late in fall camp and had surgery during the first week of September, was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA and announced he will utilize it.
BYU Women’s Basketball Lands Oregon Transfer Jennah Isai
PROVO, Utah – Heralded Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai is transferring to BYU. BYU announced Isai has been admitted and will be enroll in classes in January. She will be eligible to play in BYU’s first year of the Big 12 Conference in 2023-24. Isai is...
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough returning to Texas Tech in 2023; Red Raiders play Ducks in Week 2
Oregon will face its former starting quarterback in 2023. Tyler Shough, who started for UO in 2020 and has spent the past two seasons at Texas Tech, announced he’ll be returning to the Red Raiders for his senior season. Texas Tech hosts Oregon on Sept. 9. “Based on where...
Nix-to-Cota TD connection caps off Oregon's comeback win in Holiday Bowl
SAN DIEGO, Cali--- A touchdown connection from Bo Nix to Medford native Chase Cota, with 19 seconds left in the 2022 Holiday Bowl, ensured No. 15 Oregon's 28-27 win over North Carolina on Wednesday. The win caps off a 10-win season in Dan Lanning's first year as the Oregon head...
Former Troy receiver Tez Johnson, Bo Nix’s adopted brother, commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Nix family’s presence in Eugene is growing. Tez Johnson, Troy’s leading receiver this season and the younger adopted brother of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, committed to transfer to the Ducks on Thursday. Johnson, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, led the Trojans with 56 catches for...
Bill Oram: Chase Cota’s winning touchdown in Holiday Bowl a storybook ending for a famed Oregon Ducks family
Maybe it hadn’t sunk in yet. Maybe Chase Cota’s media training has just been that good. But when the Oregon Ducks wide receiver was approached by a reporter moments after catching the winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in the Holiday Bowl, Cota stood up straight and focused on the team rather than himself.
Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's Holiday Bowl victory over UNC
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's come-from-behind victory over North Carolina. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter...
What they’re saying nationally, in Chapel Hill after Oregon Ducks beat North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. The Ducks (10-3) rallied from down 10 with 9:13 to go and took the lead with 19 seconds left to complete a 10-win season. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
Bucky Irving tops 1,000 yards rushing for Oregon Ducks against North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
Bucky Irving joined the 1,000-yard club at Oregon. The Ducks running back topped the season milestone on a 66-yard touchdown run with 9:13 to go in the second quarter of the Holiday Bowl win over North Carolina Wednesday night at Petco Park. The score gave the No. 15 Ducks a...
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
Oregon signee Daylen Austin talks Signing Day flip and potentially early enrolling
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Long Beach Poly (Calif.) defensive back Daylen Austin made a Signing Day flip from LSU to Oregon and talked about his decision as well as his decision to sign early. We caught up with Austin during media check in for the Under Armour Next All-America Game....
UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch
The Tar Heels are on a bit of a roll as of late, winning their last four contests after dropping four straight. A commitment to playing inside out as well as a heightened sense of urgency on the defensive end are the big keys to their recent success. The product isn’t perfect, but it’s a vast improvement on what we saw earlier this season. Here are three things to watch as the Heels go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this Friday.
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
Oregon Ducks safeties coach Matt Powledge hired as Baylor’s defensive coordinator
Oregon will be in the market for a new safeties coach. Matt Powledge, who came to UO from Baylor, is returning to Waco to become the Bears defensive coordinator and safeties coach. “We are thrilled to welcome Matt back to Waco,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said in a statement. “Matt...
Illegal jersey swap costs North Carolina a possession in the oddest moment of Bowl season so far
Jersey swaps continue to be all the rage in football, though they are usually done well after the game is over. North Carolina punt returner George Pettaway attempted to pull off the unthinkable in the Holiday Bowl: an in-game jersey swap. Last game of the year, Brent, can't hold anything back now.
UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch
Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
The Day After: Tar Heels Effort Comes Up Short
Jason Staples and Buck Sanders join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's Day After podcast to break down North Carolina's 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Holiday Bowl. Get the Inside Carolina Podcast: Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Spotify.
Boys Basketball: South Granville stuns Cary with late rally, 62-60
Creedmoor, N.C. — The South Granville Vikings hosted the Cary Imps in the first round of the Columbia bracket at the South Granville Holiday Invitational on Wednesday. The Vikings are putting on their annual holiday invitational, and they got some home court magic on Wednesday night as they erased a big deficit to tie the game and win it on a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left by Traevon White.
