Sumter, SC

WBTW News13

3rd person arrested for allegedly shooting into Darlington-area home with children inside, deputies say

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Daytron Pringle. DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third person was arrested for allegedly shooting into a Darlington-area home Dec. 14 with children inside, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Daytron Raheem Pringle, 21, was arrested and charged with five counts of […]
DARLINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce PD continues search for woman accused of fight at fast food restaurant

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Although it’s been nearly 4 years since the alleged incident, the Cayce Police Department is making sure anyone suspected of committing a crime gets their day in court. Back on January 10, 2019, Cayce Police say 26 year old Kaelin Farmer was involved in...
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting

COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD searches for suspect accused of fraud

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help locating a woman suspected of buying multiple gift cards fraudulently. Authorities say the gift cards were worth more than $950.00 dollars and were purchased at the Speedway Gas Station. Authorities say the suspect was seen leaving the scene...
LEXINGTON, SC
WMBF

Stolen vehicle-turned high-speed police chase ends in I-95 crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A stolen vehicle-turned high-speed police chase in Florence Wednesday ended when the suspect crashed into a bridge pillar under I-95. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers were taking a report for a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of South Irby Street when the stolen car drove by.
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colony Apartment murder victim identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia police investigating fatal shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating after a female victim was shot and killed at the Colony Apartments on W. Beltline Blvd. Investigators say it happened just before noon on Tuesday. If you have any information that can help call the Columbia Police Department or submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man accused in Olive Garden parking lot shooting arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department releases an update to a shooting that took place along Harbison Boulevard. According to CPD, Brandon Benjamin has been arrested and is being charged with attempted murder. According to police, Benjamin shot the friend of a female acquaintance while they were...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Former inmate sues Richland County over ear biting attack

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate is suing Richland County after another inmate bit part of his ear off. Attorneys for Tyris Glover have filed a lawsuit alleging the county failed to protect Glover when former inmate Jostin Lucas was placed in Glover’s dorm on Jan. 10, 2021.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC

