Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42Zack LoveSummerton, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Related
3rd person arrested for allegedly shooting into Darlington-area home with children inside, deputies say
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Daytron Pringle. DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third person was arrested for allegedly shooting into a Darlington-area home Dec. 14 with children inside, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Daytron Raheem Pringle, 21, was arrested and charged with five counts of […]
abccolumbia.com
Cayce PD continues search for woman accused of fight at fast food restaurant
Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Although it’s been nearly 4 years since the alleged incident, the Cayce Police Department is making sure anyone suspected of committing a crime gets their day in court. Back on January 10, 2019, Cayce Police say 26 year old Kaelin Farmer was involved in...
Marion County deputies search for person who tried to rob 73-year-old woman, broke into her home
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County deputies are searching for a person who attempted to rob a 73-year-old woman and broke into her home, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident happened Monday on Abram Loop off of Highway 501 North, according to deputies. The man in photos released by the sheriff’s office allegedly […]
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD searches for suspect accused of fraud
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help locating a woman suspected of buying multiple gift cards fraudulently. Authorities say the gift cards were worth more than $950.00 dollars and were purchased at the Speedway Gas Station. Authorities say the suspect was seen leaving the scene...
WMBF
Deputies: Man in serious condition after being beaten outside Florence County gas station
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a man was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County Wednesday evening. Florence County Deputy Chief Tommy Sullivan said the man was beaten with an object, possibly a hammer, at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76.
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas Eve crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C. Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, […]
wpde.com
Driver crashes into bridge pillar trying to get away from Florence police, official says
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into a bridge pillar at the I-95 ramp at Highway 52 in Florence Wednesday morning after police terminated a chase involving the car, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said, “we terminated the pursuit due to the...
WMBF
Stolen vehicle-turned high-speed police chase ends in I-95 crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A stolen vehicle-turned high-speed police chase in Florence Wednesday ended when the suspect crashed into a bridge pillar under I-95. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers were taking a report for a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of South Irby Street when the stolen car drove by.
abccolumbia.com
Colony Apartment murder victim identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
Man shot, killed in Kershaw County hunting accident identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one man is dead following what is currently being described as a hunting accident in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, Kershaw County 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Monday regarding a man being shot on hunting club property along Shivers Green Road.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia police investigating fatal shooting
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating after a female victim was shot and killed at the Colony Apartments on W. Beltline Blvd. Investigators say it happened just before noon on Tuesday. If you have any information that can help call the Columbia Police Department or submit...
abccolumbia.com
Man accused in Olive Garden parking lot shooting arrested
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department releases an update to a shooting that took place along Harbison Boulevard. According to CPD, Brandon Benjamin has been arrested and is being charged with attempted murder. According to police, Benjamin shot the friend of a female acquaintance while they were...
abccolumbia.com
Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving...
Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
WIS-TV
Former inmate sues Richland County over ear biting attack
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate is suing Richland County after another inmate bit part of his ear off. Attorneys for Tyris Glover have filed a lawsuit alleging the county failed to protect Glover when former inmate Jostin Lucas was placed in Glover’s dorm on Jan. 10, 2021.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
45-year-old woman missing from Florence County found safe, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old woman missing from Florence County has been found safe, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
WIS-TV
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
Comments / 0