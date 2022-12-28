ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05R33y_0jwCjSOh00

DALLAS — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with 1.0 seconds remaining.

The first 60-point game in Dallas history also included Doncic's career high in rebounds and was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history. The 23-year-old superstar had his seventh triple-double of the season.

The Mavericks moved three games over .500 with a fourth consecutive victory, both marks matching their season bests.

Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points and Dallas native Julius Randle had 29 points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost a fourth consecutive game coming off an eight-game winning streak, their longest in almost nine years.

Jalen Brunson missed the game with a hip injury, unable to play in what would have been his return to Dallas.

After Miles McBride missed one of two free throws with 11.5 seconds left, Spender Dinwiddie, who scored 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to get Dallas within 113-112.

McBride made both free throws the next time for a 115-112 lead with 7.7 seconds to go, then Grimes fouled Doncic before the Dallas superstar could attempt a potential tying 3-pointer.

The Mavericks inserted seldom-used center JaVale McGee for the rebound, and Dallas kept the ball alive on Doncic's intentional miss. The ball bounced to the Slovenian star, and he hit the 11-foot jumper for the tie.

Dallas led for less than a minute of regulation but never trailed in overtime. Doncic put the Mavs ahead for good at 118-116 with two free throws midway through the extra period.

Brunson missed his first game of the season in his first visit to Dallas, where the point guard spent his first four seasons before signing with the Knicks in free agency last summer.

The two-time NCAA champion from Villanova got to play against his former team in early December in New York, when the Mavericks rolled to a 121-100 victory.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Starting for Brunson, Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 15 assists and scored 13 points. ... Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Mavericks: F Dorian Finney-Smith will miss at least two more weeks with a right adductor strain that has sidelined him the past four games. ... Christian Wood had 19 points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At San Antonio on Thursday as New York hits all three Texas cities. The Houston visit finishes the three-game trip Saturday. New York swept the two-game series with the Spurs last season.

Mavericks: The Rockets at home Thursday in the first of two meetings in five days. The rematch in Houston is Monday. The teams have traded road victories this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Wright earns upgraded defensive player of the game belt

The Wizards put together an all-around team victory Wednesday night against the Suns, though one individual accolade was especially memorable. The Wizards started a new tradition this season, where after every game, one player is rewarded with a Defensive Player of the Game belt. The winner on one night is determined by the last game's belt holder based on their defensive effort.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Avdija returns with win-sealing play on Embiid

WASHINGTON -- When Deni Avdija realized he would have to miss time due to lower back soreness, he was most disappointed by the fact his consecutive games played streak would come to an end. Avdija had played in 114 straight games, having not missed one since his rookie year when he broke his ankle in April of 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
HipHopDX.com

Drake Taunts Los Angeles Clippers Championship Drought After Social Media Jab

Toronto, Canada - Drake was feeling a bit salty earlier this week after watching his hometown Toronto Raptors get defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 6. Following the 124-113 victory on Tuesday night (December 27), the Clippers’ social media team took a jab at Drizzy with a post showing a pair of former Raptors Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell dapping up the 6 God after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Monte Morris enjoys added satisfaction from beating CP3

The two starting point guards during the Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns matchup on Wednesday night shared more than just 94 feet of hardwood. Monte Morris went to Chris Paul’s youth basketball camp since he was in high school, and when the two faced off in what became a 127-102 win for the Wizards over the Suns, the younger PG felt like he needed to play up to the level of his old mentor.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy