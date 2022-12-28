Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Update on Our Veterans’ Mental Health
Because of the stoic mindset veterans absorbed in the military, it may be hard for them to ask for help. When a sense of community is lost upon leaving the military, it can be an alienating experience. A common misperception is that all veterans have posttraumatic stress disorder. With this...
Understanding the Bipolar Disorder
Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
Women's Health
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
'I'm a Therapist, These are My 3 Tips for Good Mental Health at Christmas'
Dr. Jennifer Guttman explains how to stop people-pleasing and protect your wellbeing this Christmas.
verywellmind.com
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
KTVZ
Mental health-related emergency department visits and revisits are on the rise among children, study finds
Emergency department visits and revisits in children’s hospitals that are related to mental health are “increasing rapidly,” a new study suggests. Between 2015 and 2020, mental health visits in pediatric emergency departments increased by 8% annually, with about 13% of those patients revisiting within six months, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Whereas, all other emergency department visits increased by 1.5% annually.
psychologytoday.com
Childhood Trauma Impairs Both Physical and Mental Health
A greater risk of adult physical and mental health problems has long been correlated with adversity and trauma during childhood. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events and unsafe environments occurring in children before age 18. A new study shows that ACEs significantly adversely impact adult mental health, notably PTSD,...
psychologytoday.com
Paying Patients Improves Mental Health Treatment Engagement
Our review of 39 published studies found that financial incentives increase patients' engagement in mental health treatment. Patients who receive incentives are more likely to attend mental health treatment, adhere to medications, and complete treatment goals. Providers, policymakers, and health leaders should consider expanding incentive programs beyond those with only...
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a developmental disability?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recognizes ADHD as a developmental disability. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , developmental disabilities are conditions that affect learning, language, physical, or behavioral areas. Common symptoms of ADHD. under these areas, such as...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Long Stays Common for Kids Who Visit ERs in Mental Health Crisis
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's a scenario no parent would ever want to witness: Their child suffers a mental health crisis and is taken to the emergency room, only to have to wait 12 hours or more for the right medical care. Sadly, it is what 1...
The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.
verywellmind.com
How Prevalent Is Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder is a serious mood disorder that impacts people around the world. Though bipolar is still a highly stigmatized mental health condition the truth is that it is rather common throughout the United States. This disorder is marked by mood swings that alternate between depression and mania, which is...
psychologytoday.com
Alcohol Addiction: The Case for Treatment by Primary Care Providers
The primary-care setting offers advantages for providing individualized treatment of alcohol use disorder. Concerns about ensuring thatpatients completely abstain from alcohol may discourage primary care providers from offering treatment. A harm-reduction approach can help providers overcome perceived barriers and provide meaningful care. Primary care providers build a powerful therapeutic alliance...
Refinery29
The Problem With Saying ‘We All Have Mental Health’
It’s often said that attitudes towards mental health are changing for the better and yet what we mean by the term 'mental health' remains vague. While 'health' normally implies an absence of illness, 'mental health' is an umbrella term encompassing both wellness and distress. The campaign slogan 'we all have mental health' has only added to this confusion. Though a well-intentioned attempt to combat stigma, it conflates a whole spectrum of human experiences and fails to raise awareness of any specific condition.
verywellmind.com
What to Know About Off-Label Use of Mental Health Medications
Most medications are formulated to treat a particular condition or set of symptoms. They go through multiple trials and human studies before being approved by the Food and Drugs Association (FDA) for public use. However, it's common practice for some medications to be prescribed off-label, especially when it comes to...
verywellmind.com
What Is Autistic Burnout?
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects that community language preference. Although not listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical...
psychreg.org
Discovering the Benefits of Addiction Treatment Programmes
Addiction can be an incredibly difficult thing to manage, and in many cases, professional help is necessary to effectively break free from the cycle of addiction. Fortunately, there are a variety of addiction treatment programmes available that can provide the support and guidance needed to begin a successful recovery. Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits these programs offer.
The State of Mental Health Treatment In 1800s
In the 1800s, the understanding and treatment of mental illness was quite different from what it is today. At that time, mental illness was largely seen as a moral failing or a lack of willpower, rather than a medical condition that required treatment.
