Oceanic Colors Detail the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
At the end of 2021, introduced its sustainability-focused Terrascape series of Air Maxes. Utilizing the Air Max Plus, 90 and 97, new approaches to each model favor recycled materials with design elements such as Nike Grind and the brand’s Crater foam cushioning. Various colorways have outfitted each model with the Air Max Terrascape Plus making its return in 2023.
#FR2 and atmos Collide for Monochrome Mihara Yasuhiro Wayne Low Leathers
For its latest project, Ryo Ishikawa‘s streetwear label #FR2 partners with atmos and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro for a pair of special-edition Wayne Low Leathers. Arriving just ahead of the lunar Year of the Rabbit celebrations, the upcoming pairs appear in a patchwork finish combining premium suede, smooth leather, and patent leather.
Mizuno Launches “Fishermen Pack” Kizuna Sneaker Collection
Having unveiled its Yuthanan-shot FW22 campaign, Mizuno drops the highly-anticipated “Fishermen Pack” Kizuna sneaker collection. Inspired by the tranquility of water, particularly the coastal towns of Japan, the curated series is comprised of a trio of the brand’s signature silhouettes with elevated updates. As the name suggests, the collection takes notes from the picturesque fishing village of Ine Bay, northern Kyoto, and includes “Deep Sea Blue” and “Foam White” color palettes as well as unique design details.
Swatch's MoonSwatch was the biggest watch story this year
Nobody saw it coming, and nine months later it’s still almost impossible to buy
CoolProps Is Releasing a $2,250 USD Life-Sized 'Ultraman' Bust
CoolProps is giving ULTRAMAN fans a chance to own a life-sized bust of the C-TYPE ULTRAMAN. Sized at approximately 31 inches, the project was completely supervised by Fuyuki Shinada of LSS, Tsuburaya Productions’ modeling department. From the three suits used from the actual filming of the show — A-TYPE,...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
First Look at a Wheat/Navy Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Compared to its Dunk parent, the SB Dunk line has been selective in its launches in recent years. Despite this, plenty of options have hit shelves across the past few years, including a variety of collaborations that tap into the world of skating. Looking ahead to 2023, Run the Jewels and beverage companies Jarritos and Heineken are expected to be launching their own SB Dunks. Now, a first look at what the SB team has worked on in-house for the new year has arrived.
Fat Joe Reveals an Air Jordan 1 "Rubik's Cube" Sample
In a world of collectors, few sneaker enthusiasts can compare to Fat Joe. Whether it be courtside at a Knicks game or via social media, the rapper continues to flex his seemingly endless supply of heat. For Christmas, he took to his Instagram to show off a Rubik’s Cube-themed pair of Air Jordan 1s.
HUMAN MADE Previews Season 25 Collection for SS23
With 2023 on the horizon, Human Made previews its Season 25 Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Highlighted in the first drop of the new year are new Crystal Heart T-shirts arriving as luxurious online exclusives. Available in light and dark colorways, the tees feature sparkling branded heart logos finished in high-quality rhinestones....
Apple Releases New Limited-Edition AirPods Pro And Otterbox Case For Chinese New Year
Apple is ringing in the Chinese New Year with a number of promotions, including a set of limited edition AirPods Pro designed around the Year of the Rabbit
Bang & Olufsen celebrates Lunar New Year 2023 with Silk Road-inspired limited editions
Danish audio legend, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), has released a limited edition set of five of its products to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023, which lands on Sunday, January 22. The holiday is also known as Chinese New Year, but it is celebrated by groups in many countries. The collection...
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Athletic Company"
Has revealed a new eye-catching colorway of its classic Air Max 97 silhouette as part of its “Athletic Company” collection. The upcoming pairs are dressed predominately in shades of “Pro Green” across its leather and mesh uppers and nylon pull tabs. Rounded laces appear in sail...
Samsung Galaxy S23 colors just leaked — here's the new options
The main color options for the three handsets in the Galaxy S23 have been leaked, giving us some idea of the full choice of hues for the range.
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
Reviewed: The 10 Best Cheap Earbuds With Pricelessly Quality Sound
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Inflation seems to be kicking all of our butts. We’re seeing prices skyrocket on everything from meats to vacation packages. But there’s one consumer product that’s been relatively spared from the fiery grip of rising prices — that’d be earbuds. The best cheap earbuds are a daily and necessary accessory for most people today, so we’re calling this a win. But exactly which brands are making quality earbuds for cheap in 2023? And furthermore, how much is “cheap?” To put this into perspective,...
Corsair Katar Elite Wireless gaming mouse review: ultra-lightweight gamer gives you the slip
Singularly focused on FPS games, the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless gaming mouse is compact, ultra-lightweight and has fantastic optical sensor DPI specs. However, it's perhaps too light and slight for serious creatives who want their mouse to work perfectly for both creative work and after-hours play, and its price point puts too many other capable mice into contention for the Katar Elite to be a top option for them.
"Light Grey" Outfits the Nike MMW 005 Slide
In June, Matthew M Williams took the slip-on trend in a new direction with the reveal of his next. project. Continuing his series of experimental footwear offerings with the Swoosh, the hole-covered Nike MMW 005 Slide surfaced. Previously launching in “Light Bone” and triple black — with a “Volt/Black” pair to come — the unique clog has now been prepared in “Light Grey” for 2023.
Images of the Rare Nike Air Max 1 "Google" Sample Surface
Following the recent release of the eBay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy Bodecker,”. we now have images of the extremely rare Nike Air Max 1 “Google” sample. Coming courtesy of sneaker figure SB Collector, the hallowed sneaker is seen in a side-by-side comparison with the eBay-inspired Nike SB collaborative release seen in December.
