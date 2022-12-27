ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Police: Dog comes to rescue of teen girl who was being sexually assaulted by local man

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OU5Ro_0jwCjLSq00

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a teen girl in a hotel room in October.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was able to escape when her dog began barking and clawing at Christopher Hannah, 26.

Both Hannah and the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer the incident began when Hannah woke the victim to tell her to walk the dog.

The victim said Hannah was on top of her when she woke up, and he refused to move when she told him to get off of her.

Hannah then reportedly began touching the victim inappropriately. She said she told him to stop. Hannah reportedly responded by saying it would only be weird “if she made it weird.”

The victim said she began crying and screaming for Hannah to stop. The dog then began clawing at Hannah. The victim said she was able to get out from under Hannah and lock herself in a bathroom.

Police began investigating the incident the next day. A detective interviewed Hannah, who said he was only trying to wake the victim up. He denied that she told him to stop touching her, saying instead that she told him to leave her alone.

Hannah reportedly admitted the victim tried to force him off of her, telling police, “Oh yeah, she kicked me a couple of times.”

Hannah was charged with sexual battery of a minor not defined as lewd, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. His bond was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 10 in Bonneville County Court.

