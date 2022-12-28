Read full article on original website
WSAW
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
A heavy police presence early Thursday at a Wausau-area Kwik Trip resulted from a report of a stolen vehicle at the convenience store, officials said. Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51 and asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. The scene was cleared about two hours later, after a 23-year-old woman who appeared to be having a mental health crisis was taken to North Central Health Care for evaluation.
WEAU-TV 13
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
WSAW
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just as snowmobile trails were beginning to open and get cleared up for the season, Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry has decided to close the section of the Moutain Bay Trail from County J going East. The closure will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
WSAW
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — Drivers in the Wausau area are being asked to avoid an area near Kwik Trip on Rib Mountain Drive. Crews are working to patch up a water main break in the area which has disrupted the water supply for several businesses including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Batteries Plus. One restaurant in the area, Red Robin, is also closed because of the incident.
WSAW
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is changing its operating hours at the start of the new year. The new hours will be in effect from Jan. 1-March 31. Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 7:30-11:30 a.m. The large animal drive is open all year...
WSAW
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The freezing waters of Nekoosa didn’t stop people from plunging in. It’s all to raise money for Marshfield Children’s hospital. These Polar Plungers raised $15,100. While jumping in below-zero water may seem crazy to some, others say the children are worth it. “I...
Kurtis Crawford and Micaela Pelot announce the birth of their son Bentley Alan, born at 2:38 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022. Bentley weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
In preparing for the year to come the staff at Wausau Pilot and Review took its annual look at all the ways in which the past year shaped our lives, our news coverage, and even our newsroom. For us – and for so many of you – 2022 has been a year of triumphs, challenges and changes.
Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
cwbradio.com
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
WSAW
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - At Guu’s On Main, it’s a double party on Saturday night with New Year’s Eve and their “Guu’s-aversary.”. “We’ve got a band called Save Point, they’re gonna start at ten o’clock. And we’re also gonna have a little champagne toast at midnight,” said Kellen Ferkey, owner of Guu’s On Main.
WJFW-TV
UPDATE 12-28-22 - The deceased male that was found in the Town of Hull on Monday morning has been identified as Daterrius Coleman, 19. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, preliminary reports indicate that Coleman likely died as a result of hypothermia pending final autopsy results. Coleman's death is...
The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau. John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety...
95.5 FM WIFC
HULL, WI (WSAU) — A man found dead in a mobile home park outside Stevens Point may have died from hypothermia. Those are the preliminary findings from an autopsy on 19-year-old Daterrius Coleman, who was found dead at the Recreacres Mobile Home Park in Hull earlier this week. Officers...
waupacanow.com
The year 2023 should see much of the work and planning from 2022 come to fruition for the city of New London. “City staff will continue to work with developers on their projects,” City Administrator Chad Hoerth said. “At this time, we anticipate that SC Swiderski will break ground in 2023 for the downtown riverfront multifamily development, construction for the Celestial Hills multifamily apartments should be completed and we’re hopeful some single-family houses will break ground along the Southland Lane extension.”
