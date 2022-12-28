ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hummelstown, PA

Lower Dauphin, Cedar Crest earn wins at holiday tourney

By Nick Petraccione
 2 days ago

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — In the Lower Dauphin Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night, two Falcon teams came away victorious: the hosts Lower Dauphin and Cedar Crest.

Lower Dauphin took down Elizabethtown 44-22 in the tournament’s varsity opener and Cedar Crest Crest bested Harrisburg 49-24 in the night cap game.

Now the two will meet in the championship game on Thursday night. Harrisburg and Elizabethtown will play in the consolation game.

