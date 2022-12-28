Read full article on original website
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
247Sports
PHOTOS: USC holds first practice at AT&T Stadium after visit to Scottish Rite Hospital
USC got its first taste of AT&T Stadium as it prepares for the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, which will pit the No. 10 Trojans (11-2) against No. 16 Tulane (11-2, American Athletic Conference champions). "It's a big venue. It's a big stage," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games
All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
sunnews.org
Griffin takes her game to new heights
Los Alamitos High School girls varsity basketball point guard Kayli Liew is not slowing down following her breakout sophomore season when she was the Griffins MVP and was selected to the Surf League First Team. In fact, the 5’4” junior guard is pushing her game to new heights.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, and that are great options for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
More Rain Ahead in Southland, Potentially Leading to Wet New Year
It was a mostly clear and slightly warmer day in the Southland today, but more rain is on the way, with potentially heavy storms possible on New Year's Eve.
Security guard fatally shot near USC
A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office on Friday as 41-year-old Jave Garanganao. "It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexader Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested...
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For January 2023
You’re going to do it. 2023 will be the year. You’re finally going to take advantage of all those free museum days your friends and family share on TikTok and IG. Sound right? If so, you came to the right list. Of course we have the usual calendar...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
LA Will Require All New Buildings To Be Electric-Only. But Are We Ready?
All-electric building mandates are here. But what do they really mean?
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
foxla.com
End of year recap: Wildest police chases of 2022
LOS ANGELES - Police chases are a frequent occurrence in Southern California and we're rounding up the wildest, most bizarre, and most dramatic pursuit endings of 2022 in our end-of-the-year recap. No. 1: June 20. Making the top of the recap list is a motorcycle pursuit with a twist. A...
coloradoboulevard.net
In Memoriam | Harriet Hammond
Pasadena High School announced the passing of Mrs. Harriet Hammond. Throughout her 40-year career at PHS, Hammond taught countless students, inspired many colleagues, and created a treasure trove of lasting memories and lessons. In the classroom, she was a devout educator, truly believing that every student had the potential to...
kcrw.com
Thick: ‘Happiness’
We are partial to punky rock girl groups like Automatic, Wet Leg, and the kids in our own backyard, Madam Bombs. We’re adding Brooklyn pop-punk trio Thick to that list after hearing their power-punch of aural candy, “Happiness.”. See Thick LIVE. 09/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy...
