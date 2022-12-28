ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games

All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sunnews.org

Griffin takes her game to new heights

Los Alamitos High School girls varsity basketball point guard Kayli Liew is not slowing down following her breakout sophomore season when she was the Griffins MVP and was selected to the Surf League First Team. In fact, the 5’4” junior guard is pushing her game to new heights.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, and that are great options for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Security guard fatally shot near USC

A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office on Friday as 41-year-old Jave Garanganao. "It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexader Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
foxla.com

End of year recap: Wildest police chases of 2022

LOS ANGELES - Police chases are a frequent occurrence in Southern California and we're rounding up the wildest, most bizarre, and most dramatic pursuit endings of 2022 in our end-of-the-year recap. No. 1: June 20. Making the top of the recap list is a motorcycle pursuit with a twist. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

In Memoriam | Harriet Hammond

Pasadena High School announced the passing of Mrs. Harriet Hammond. Throughout her 40-year career at PHS, Hammond taught countless students, inspired many colleagues, and created a treasure trove of lasting memories and lessons. In the classroom, she was a devout educator, truly believing that every student had the potential to...
PASADENA, CA
kcrw.com

Thick: ‘Happiness’

We are partial to punky rock girl groups like Automatic, Wet Leg, and the kids in our own backyard, Madam Bombs. We’re adding Brooklyn pop-punk trio Thick to that list after hearing their power-punch of aural candy, “Happiness.”. See Thick LIVE. 09/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy