WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Prevention
What Is Strep A, and What Are the Symptoms?
The U.K. government is warning parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of scarlet fever and invasive group A strep, an infection that’s killed six children in the country. Scarlet fever, government officials explained, is caused by bacteria called group A streptococci. In “very rare occasions,” the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive group A strep. “While still uncommon, there has been an increase in invasive group A strep cases this year, particularly in children under 10,” the warning reads.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Normal Blood Sugar by Age?
Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels helps manage diabetes. Everyone need not check their blood sugar levels daily, but people with type I diabetes should check their blood sugar levels at least four times daily. The blood sugar levels should be checked before meals and at bedtime, and they can...
Can’t sleep? Try this simple sleep hack & fall asleep in seconds
This simple hack can improve sleep quality, reduce anxiety & restore muscles
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Dear Doctor: Why are older patients usually asked if they’ve fallen?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why are older patients always asked, “Have you ever fallen?” It is annoying, and I wish you would stop asking. -- L.M.B. ANSWER: Falls in older adults are a major cause of disability. Falls can lead to fractures, and fractures lead to poor movement, and sometimes to a progressive decline.
Tomatoes are an effective cure for many diseases
Tomatoes grow in different colors and shapes, as there are many types and shapes of tomatoes, And they have the same health benefits. fresh ripe tomatoes on wooden tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska.
Medical News Today
Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?
Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
studyfinds.org
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
MedicineNet.com
What Does a Chiropractor Do for Sciatica? Treatment
Chiropractic care can effectively treat the underlying cause of sciatica while reducing symptoms. A chiropractor can provide spinal manipulations that help decrease pain, inflammation, and spasms caused by sciatica. Depending on the underlying cause of sciatic nerve pain, a chiropractic treatment plan may include spinal adjustments, ultrasound therapy, transcutaneous electrical...
Top 5 reasons to drink water
It is generally recommended that adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, although the exact amount of water needed can vary based on factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level.
What Causes Dry Eye?
You can get dry eye if your eyes don't make enough tears or dry too quickly. Medications, environmental factors, and lifestyle habits can also increase risk.
Why You Should Never Share A Bar Of Soap
While in the shower, whether at home or visiting a friend, we may reach for the bar of soap. However, you may want to think twice before sharing soap bars.
HealthCentral.com
How to Battle Two Diseases at Once
When you have psoriatic arthritis, facing down psoriasis can feel like a Herculean task. Need help? Start with the wisdom from these PsA warriors. A psoriatic arthritis (PsA) diagnosis was likely not the announcement you were hoping for when your joint aches and pains finally sent you to the doctor for help. And it’s especially not the thing you were hoping for if you already had psoriasis (PsO), the itching, painful skin condition that can cause you to scratch until your plaques crack and bleed. Fact: About one-third of people with psoriasis will go on to develop PsA.
Medical News Today
What is a clay shoveler’s fracture?
A clay shoveler’s fracture is a rare type of fracture that occurs in the back. Because it is a relatively stable fracture, most people will not need surgery to repair the break. This fracture occurs in the spinous process, which is the bony protrusion on a vertebra (backbone). There...
thebossmagazine.com
Quick and Easy Methods to Live a Healthier, Happier Life
One of the ironies of life is how a healthier lifestyle is good for us and will lead to better overall physical and mental health, yet the attempt is often deemed stressful by many. What is meant to be the ultimate answer to stress often involves a more stressful routine, as bad habits tend to reward instant gratification.
earth.com
Some gut bacteria promote obesity
According to a new study led by the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, being overweight may not be related only to how healthy one eats or how much exercise one gets, but also to the particular composition of a person’s gut microbiome. Surprisingly, the experts found that a portion of the population may be disadvantaged by gut bacteria that are highly effective at extracting energy from food.
