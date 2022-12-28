Read full article on original website
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
KCBY
EWEB's water division donates equipment to help Mapleton
MAPLETON, Ore. — EWEB announced on their website that they are responding to Mapleton's call for aid due to a leak in the towns water system left over 200 homes without running water. EWEB says that it's sent 60 more water containers to town today, along with staff to...
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
KCBY
Surreal Sounds & Sweetheart Waffles to help Coos Bay ring in 2023
COOS BAY, Ore. — Laser lights and Sweetheart Waffles will be there for people ringing in the New Year in Coos Bay. Surreal Sounds DJ Service and partners in Coos Bay join a second time to bring their 2023 New Year's Eve Party. Organizers have prepared a balloon drop...
kqennewsradio.com
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL OPEN STARTING FRIDAY
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its new Roseburg location Friday. Nine months after filing an application with the City of Roseburg, the 2,325 square foot outlet located in a new building in the Roseburg Marketplace at 2060 Northwest Stewart Parkway is ready to go. The store will normally be open...
KCBY
Health battles and loss birth Sweetheart Waffles
Sweetheart Waffles' owner Amiee Blevins says the road to her own business has been etched with tough times. Times she overcame with her family. It's family that brought her back to Coos County after 26 years away from home and also family that motivated her onto the path to owning a business.
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit and run accident Friday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the corner of Northeast Winchester Street and Northeast Odell Avenue, after a caller said a man had been hit by a vehicle. It reportedly left the scene and was not located. The vehicle was described by a witness as a red newer Jeep Wrangler. The incident is being investigated as a failure to perform duties of a driver-felony case.
