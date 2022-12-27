2024 Four-star tight end puts Ohio State in top three

After missing on tight end C.J. Dippre in the transfer portal, Ohio State received some good news in the form of a top-10 tight end in the class of 2024. Christian Bentancur of Woodstock, Illinois, announced he has narrowed his list to three schools: Clemson, Oregon and Ohio State.

Bentancur is a four-star prospect ranked fourth among tight ends in the class according to 247Sports composite. As a sophomore at Marion Central Catholic, Bentancur hauled in 49 receptions for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Illinois native visited Columbus twice, once in June and again in September for the win against Notre Dame. While no predictions have been made, the On3 recruiting prediction machine, which factors such things as social sentiment, visits and historical trends, gives OSU a slight advantage in earning a commitment from Bentancur.

It’s still very early in the process, and, as we’ve seen over and over again, a commitment doesn’t mean a whole lot. Regardless, it’s good to know that the Buckeyes have made a good impression.

Maybe being a Midwest kid will play Ohio State’s favor when it’s all said and done. Until then, the Buckeyes will have plenty of competition from the Ducks and Tigers to land the young man’s services.

