BENGALS’ BURROW WINS WEEK 16, NOW A THREAT TO CHIEFS’ MAHOMES FOR SEASON CROWN IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow wins the Week 15 title with a 54.75-point game to move within 23 points of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes’ season lead with two weeks to play in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. That’s the passing lane — close enough to challenge for the season championship. That’s especially so because, with both of their teams still alive for the overall No. 1 AFC seed, it is unlikely either will not play down the stretch. Miami’s...

2 DAYS AGO