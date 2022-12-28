ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nickalive.net

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 16

Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 16! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. EPIC SLIMING & Backflips...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Worked Out Notable Defensive Lineman Today

The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a notable addition to their defensive line late in the 2022 regular season. On Tuesday, the Chiefs welcomed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels for a visit. Daniels most recently took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. Before that, he spent a one-year...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Miami Herald

Joe Burrow wins Week 16, now threatens Patrick Mahomes’ season lead in Miami Herald NFL QB rankings

BENGALS’ BURROW WINS WEEK 16, NOW A THREAT TO CHIEFS’ MAHOMES FOR SEASON CROWN IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow wins the Week 15 title with a 54.75-point game to move within 23 points of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes’ season lead with two weeks to play in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. That’s the passing lane — close enough to challenge for the season championship. That’s especially so because, with both of their teams still alive for the overall No. 1 AFC seed, it is unlikely either will not play down the stretch. Miami’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Giants: Initial injury report for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their initial injury reports Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. There was an injury-related move made Wednesday as the Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on the injured reserve list after he suffered a knee injury in the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Chiefs will likely get a huge boost vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs could easily receive a boost this week against the Denver Broncos, as one player they have missed all week so likely to come back. Now, that doesn’t mean he will, but the chances are much higher. Mecole Hardman hasn’t played since Week 9, against the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy