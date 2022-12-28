Read full article on original website
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Chiefs almost decided against giving Coach Reid a Christmas cheeseburger
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shares the story behind why the team gave head coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger for Christmas.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Bengals’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a slow start to the 2022 season, but with two games left to go on the season, they find themselves in full control of the AFC North. The Bengals have reemerged as the frontrunner to win their division, and they could clinch the division as soon as Week 17 if things end up going their way.
Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.
nickalive.net
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 16
Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 16! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. EPIC SLIMING & Backflips...
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
If the Jaguars get a home playoff game, here’s what to know if you want to buy tickets
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on top of the AFC South and look poised to make the playoffs. With that in mind, the team is releasing information on how fans can purchase tickets to a potential home playoff game for Wild Card Weekend at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Chiefs Worked Out Notable Defensive Lineman Today
The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a notable addition to their defensive line late in the 2022 regular season. On Tuesday, the Chiefs welcomed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels for a visit. Daniels most recently took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. Before that, he spent a one-year...
Joe Burrow wins Week 16, now threatens Patrick Mahomes’ season lead in Miami Herald NFL QB rankings
BENGALS’ BURROW WINS WEEK 16, NOW A THREAT TO CHIEFS’ MAHOMES FOR SEASON CROWN IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow wins the Week 15 title with a 54.75-point game to move within 23 points of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes’ season lead with two weeks to play in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. That’s the passing lane — close enough to challenge for the season championship. That’s especially so because, with both of their teams still alive for the overall No. 1 AFC seed, it is unlikely either will not play down the stretch. Miami’s...
Colts vs. Giants: Initial injury report for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their initial injury reports Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. There was an injury-related move made Wednesday as the Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on the injured reserve list after he suffered a knee injury in the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
atozsports.com
Chiefs will likely get a huge boost vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs could easily receive a boost this week against the Denver Broncos, as one player they have missed all week so likely to come back. Now, that doesn’t mean he will, but the chances are much higher. Mecole Hardman hasn’t played since Week 9, against the...
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Texans vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: G-T Tytus Howard estimated to not practice
The Houston Texans held a walkthrough Wednesday ahead of their Week 17 encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from NRG Stadium. The practice report is merely an estimation of participation had Wednesday’s session been a full practice. Guard-tackle Tytus Howard (concussion), center-guard Jimmy Morrissey...
Alabama OC Bill O'Brien Denies New England Patriots Reports
The Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator stated that he and his staff are solely focused on the Sugar Bowl despite reports connecting him to the OC position with the New England Patriots.
Hungry defense leads Chargers past Colts to clinch playoff berth
Los Angeles Chargers defenders totaled seven sacks and logged three turnovers to fuel a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL's Week 16 finale. The win also clinched the Chargers' first playoff berth since 2018.
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.
Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
