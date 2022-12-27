Read full article on original website
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Cromartie has gotten numerous comments from followers who say the hack is working on their children.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities
A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
Kabul university professor tears up his diplomas on live television: ‘If my mother and sister can’t study’
A Kabul University professor tore up his diplomas on live television, saying he did not need them anymore because Afghanistan was “no place for an education”.Speaking to a television host, the professor, whose name could not immediately be verified, added: “If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education.”The video of the professor tearing up his diplomas one by one on TV has gone viral on social media and was shared widely.Former policy advisor to the minister for Afghan resettlement and minister for refugees Shabnam Nasimi shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “Astonishing scenes...
'Tradwives' promote a lifestyle that evokes the 1950s. But their nostalgia is not without controversy
Tradwives, short for traditional wives, are a small subculture of women who promote traditional gender roles and submission to one's husband. In showcasing their seemingly idyllic lives on social media, they signal to young women that true security and fulfillment might be achieved by reverting to certain norms of the past.
George Trepal: Murder by Means of a Rare Poison
Reasonable Doubt Murder Mystery Series – Death Row InmatePhoto byRounder Life Casino Lifest. Good fences make good neighbors, the saying goes, but a myriad of little annoyance can make bad ones. Blaring radios, loud voices, teenagers riding dirt bikes on your lawn - these are all things that add up to a nuisance next door.
BBC
At this Texas school, every student is a teen mother
At the end of a year in which motherhood has been at the centre of impassioned debate in the US, a school in Texas for teenage mothers shows how young lives are being supported - and reshaped. It was early 2021, and Helen had been eating more than usual. The...
A chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.
Single mom refuses to give up disabled baby with 'low intelligence', nurtures him all the way to Harvard
"I've never dared to apply for Harvard University, but my mom always encouraged me to give it a try," the grateful son revealed.
China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.
CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children
Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning. Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections....
India's 'untouchable' women face discrimination even in schemes meant to help them
Seema and her husband did quite well when they first opened a samosa stall in the local market of a town in Bihar state, northeastern India. But then other vendors found out who Seema was. They yelled at her customers for buying her samosas. They threatened her husband for “polluting” the market by selling food prepared by her. She put up with it for months before giving up. What had Seema done wrong? She had been born a Dalit, a member of the “untouchables”, the lowest group in India’s ancient and now officially obsolete caste system. Seema didn’t look, talk or behave...
I'm a leg-lengthening surgeon. I won't do cosmetic procedures because they cheapen what my work is really about — fixing deformities.
Dr. S. Robert Rozbruch performs up to 400 surgeries a year and says limb-lengthening surgery is for fixing serious deformities, not making you taller.
