Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcelsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violationsDon JohnsonDuval County, FL
Florida witness photographs cigar-shaped object that quickly faded
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching and photographing a silent, cigar-shaped object that quickly faded away at about 8:22 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBC News
Duval County showed Florida's shift to the right
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the “County to County” project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here’s some of what they learned. Democratic over-performance in the 2022 midterm elections did not extend to the state of Florida, where Republicans won big. And Duval County can help explain what happened throughout the Sunshine State.
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formation
Jacksonville, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Florida air traffic controller and pilot at Jacksonville reported watching five blacked-out, chevron-shaped objects flying in formation at about 500 feet at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Jacksonville author's guide to a mindset reset for 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New year, new me… or is it? Some of us are ready for a mindset reset ahead of the new year. First Coast News viewers shared their goals for the years. Darrell Goode says his resolution is to lose 70 pounds. Brandon Stokely shared this...
Feeding Northeast Florida doubling in size to meet growing need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest food bank on the First Coast says there are more mouths to feed than ever before. Feeding Northeast Florida puts food in the hands of 85,000 people a day, but the need is increasing. They are growing to meet the demand. CEO and President...
Woman abandoned at birth nearly 30 years ago in Jacksonville has finally found her birth parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It took nearly 30 years, but a woman who was left on a Jacksonville doorstep hours after she was born says she finally knows who her birth parents are. “They were shocked, really shocked as you can imagine. No one knew about me. No one even knew my mom was pregnant,” Aniya Smith said.
Scramblers to Expand in Jacksonville Starting in 2023
Midwestern Breakfast Spot Planning Five Restaurants in the Area
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Nikki Kimbleton leaving mayor’s office
City Director of Public Affairs Nikki Kimbleton is leaving Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration after nearly four years in the office, effective Jan. 13. “It’s been an honor to have Nikki as part of my administration. Her dedication to serving the citizens of Jacksonville is second to none and she managed every aspect of this role with skill and grace,” Curry said in a Dec. 29 news release.
floridapolitics.com
Florida inmate pleads guilty to threatening federal judge
Curtis Brown wrote he would use stimulus money to pay for a hit, records show. A Florida state prison inmate faces up to 10 years in federal prison for threatening to kill a federal judge and his family. Curtis Brown, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Jacksonville federal court...
Georgia man dies in two-vehicle wreck on A1A, US 17 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after Nassau County deputies say he ran a red light and struck another car Tuesday at the SR 200, US 17 intersection at about 2:15 a.m. He was traveling northbound on US 17 and ran the light striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on SR 200. The driver of the second vehicle, driving by a 31-year-old Middleburg man, was not injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol new release.
First Coast News
Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area
NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident. A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself. The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says...
Arrest made in Jacksonville father of 3′s February murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 10 months of agony, an arrest has been made in the murder of Darnell Wilson. The 44-year-old father of three was shot and killed in his home on Roanoke Boulevard in February. Thirty nine-year-old Tamar Way was arrested in connection to Wilson’s death. He is...
fox35orlando.com
Haleigh Cummings' father accused of pushing Florida deputy, rapping 'you think I'm scared of prison'
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings – a 5-year-old girl who vanished from her Florida home in 2009 and has never been found – was arrested on Christmas Day after allegedly pushing a deputy and knocking his agency radio to the ground, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Nassau deputies release hospital bed photo of father, 81, accused of shooting daughter
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A father was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he shot his daughter in Callahan. Robert Hall, 81, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, deputies said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As of Friday, he had not yet been booked into the Nassau...
The pig that was attacked by dogs in Jacksonville now living at a rescue farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In September, a pig was attacked by a dog on the northside. Neighbors say there was more than one pig roaming around for hours. When Jacksonville Sheriff's Office showed up, they say one pig's injuries were severe and they worried he might have to be put down.
Woman jumps from balcony to escape man attacking her
A Florida man was arrested for attacking a woman who was forced to jump from a second floor balcony to escape him.
After days of cancellations, passengers losing patience with Southwest Airlines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas has passed, and holiday traffic is dying down but there’s still some people who are having issues getting to their destination. According to FlightAware Southwest Airlines has over 2500 cancelled flights today. “I’ve flew on southwest for many years and I never experienced such...
fox35orlando.com
3 arrested after Florida boy reported missing, later found safe: Gainesville police
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in connection to a missing person case involving a 13-year-old Gainesville, Florida, boy. Officers first received a report of the missing child in the early morning hours of Dec. 23. Officers grew concerned because of the circumstances in which the child went missing, combined with impending cold weather.
'I'm going to lose my job' | Airline passengers look to buses, trains as JAX flight cancellations continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday brought another day of 40+ delays and 15+ cancellations at Jacksonville International Airport. It has some folks looking at other options. "It feels like not a movie, but like a series because you have to go through all these steps," said Emanuel Pagan while waiting for a bus at the Greyhound station in downtown Jacksonville.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
