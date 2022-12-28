ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NBC News

Duval County showed Florida's shift to the right

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the “County to County” project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here’s some of what they learned. Democratic over-performance in the 2022 midterm elections did not extend to the state of Florida, where Republicans won big. And Duval County can help explain what happened throughout the Sunshine State.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Nikki Kimbleton leaving mayor’s office

City Director of Public Affairs Nikki Kimbleton is leaving Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration after nearly four years in the office, effective Jan. 13. “It’s been an honor to have Nikki as part of my administration. Her dedication to serving the citizens of Jacksonville is second to none and she managed every aspect of this role with skill and grace,” Curry said in a Dec. 29 news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida inmate pleads guilty to threatening federal judge

Curtis Brown wrote he would use stimulus money to pay for a hit, records show. A Florida state prison inmate faces up to 10 years in federal prison for threatening to kill a federal judge and his family. Curtis Brown, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Jacksonville federal court...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Georgia man dies in two-vehicle wreck on A1A, US 17 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after Nassau County deputies say he ran a red light and struck another car Tuesday at the SR 200, US 17 intersection at about 2:15 a.m. He was traveling northbound on US 17 and ran the light striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on SR 200. The driver of the second vehicle, driving by a 31-year-old Middleburg man, was not injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol new release.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area

NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident. A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself. The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says...
NOCATEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 arrested after Florida boy reported missing, later found safe: Gainesville police

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in connection to a missing person case involving a 13-year-old Gainesville, Florida, boy. Officers first received a report of the missing child in the early morning hours of Dec. 23. Officers grew concerned because of the circumstances in which the child went missing, combined with impending cold weather.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'I'm going to lose my job' | Airline passengers look to buses, trains as JAX flight cancellations continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday brought another day of 40+ delays and 15+ cancellations at Jacksonville International Airport. It has some folks looking at other options. "It feels like not a movie, but like a series because you have to go through all these steps," said Emanuel Pagan while waiting for a bus at the Greyhound station in downtown Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

