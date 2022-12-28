Read full article on original website
Related
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Bay News 9
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
observernews.net
Cypress Creek Produce Co-op reopens in Apollo Beach
Cypress Creek Produce Co-op lost the lease on its brick-and-mortar building at 101 Flamingo Drive last March, when its owner decided to use the space for another purpose. But that didn’t stop Cassie Adams from serving her customers. While immediately looking for a new location, she began offering free...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
fox13news.com
Adorable video shows Hillsborough shelter dogs excitedly choosing their new Christmas toys
TAMPA, Fla. - These very good pups were clearly on Santa's nice list. Shelter staff at Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center received over 200 toys from a previous adopter, who stopped by with their shelter "alumna" Bindi. The donated toys were a gift for the county's adoptable pets, so on...
wfla.com
Hidden Gems: DeCosmo Italian Market leaves a legacy in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park is home to the pride and joy for the DeCosmo family, their authentic Italian-American grocery store and deli. Located at 6832 49th St. N., Paul, Vincent and Steven DeCosmo celebrate their heritage through the goods they keep in stock.
Homeless disabled veteran with terminal illness gets help from Salvation Army
Homeless disabled veteran Michael Levy has gotten help finding a new home thanks to the Salvation Army Red Shield Center.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Smoke Fades & Embers Cool as Dr. BBQ the Restaurant Serves It’s Last Meal
World Food Championships Certified Food Judge #1541. Certified Chili Judge #62 by the International Chili Society. Certified Steak Judge #1562 by the Steak Cookoff Association. Certified Pizza Judge #14 by the Pizza Cookoff Association. Rouxbe Culinary School Enrollee. Culinary Institute of America "DISH" Member. I've always loved cooking. When I...
995qyk.com
3 Best Pinellas New Year’s Eve 2023 Fireworks Displays
We will NOT see those bone chilling freezing cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve around Tampa Bay. In fact, the forecast calls for warmer than normal weather with temperatures all weekend in the upper 70s. Some areas might even hit 80 degrees. There is a chance of some rain, but hopefully it’ll be a typical Florida quick shower.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
Missing Manatee County woman found safe
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Gone Cold: Taking a look back at Tampa Bay’s cold cases through the years
Mysteries, cold cases, and unsolved murders capture the minds of many. As we head into 2023, take a look back at some of Tampa Bay's cold cases, solved, or still waiting for justice.
Team Behind Michael’s On East to Launch New Concept at Selby Gardens, Oct 2023
The new venture, which is yet to be named, will be a farm-to-table restaurant that draws on the established excellency of its flagship brand.
The Laker/Lutz News
No expense spared at this dino park
Life, uh, found a way — to New Port Richey. The Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS) has brought an interactive, educational — not to mention — fun attraction from the past, right into Pasco County. Dino & Dragons will be on display at the Schwettman...
Safety Harbor community mourns loss of well-known restaurant owner
Business owners are raising money to donate to the Kinney family following the unexpected death of Whistle Top Grill and Bar owner Louis Kinney.
Comments / 0