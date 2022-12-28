Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
High homes prices seen across Tampa
Tampa ranked second behind Miami for US metropolitan areas that saw the highest home prices increases year-over-year, according to new data from S&P. The data from October 2021 to October 2022 showed home prices in Tampa went up by 20.5%.
fox13news.com
Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes
TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
fox13news.com
After thousands of cancelations, how can Southwest Airlines regain trust?
TAMPA, Fla. - The recent weather system impacted air travel in nearly every part of the country, and many airlines are trying to dig out from an avalanche of cancelations and delays – especially Southwest Airlines. The airline canceled 5,500 flights over the past two days and is expected...
Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
maketimetoseetheworld.com
15+ Fun Things to do in Tampa (Perfect for 1st Time Visitors!)
Our Ultimate Tampa Travel Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect trip inc. where to stay, how to get around, money-saving tips, and the best things to do in Tampa Florida!. Tampa is a city located on the west coast of Florida. It’s home to beautiful beaches, exciting...
Tampa teacher stuck in airport texts phone numbers on luggage to reunite travelers with missing bags
A Tampa teacher turned into a Christmas angel after helping holiday travelers reunite with their lost-luggage amid flight cancellations.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pandemic, rising interest rates force Yacht Club into bankruptcy
December 28, 2022 - The Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club of Pinellas County filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Dec. 22 in the Middle District of Florida. St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards told the Catalyst that “coming out of the pandemic and facing challenges with local government, it was the right business decision.” Edwards purchased the property in 2009 and filed a lawsuit against the City of Treasure Island in November due to an ongoing zoning dispute.
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
ABC Action News
What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023
TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
10NEWS
Hundreds of luggage stranded at TPA due to canceled flights
TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of travelers, mostly on Southwest Airlines, were stranded Monday night at Tampa International Airport after flights were canceled. Hundreds of bags were left behind as people couldn't make it to their destinations. According to FlightAware, Southwest canceled 67 percent of its flights Monday. Southwest officials...
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
LATEST: Tampa International Airport sees major delays, cancellations
TAMPA, Fla. — Many people are continuing to feel the effects of extreme cold weather that pushed across the U.S. — both physically and, now, with travel at Tampa International Airport. As of Monday afternoon, Tampa International Airport has a total of 165 delays and 107 flight cancelations,...
995qyk.com
9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023
It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
gotowncrier.com
Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Healthcare In PBC
As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary healthcare practice on Florida’s east coast. Dr. Laurie P. Rothman is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health. Rothman is a...
fox13news.com
Etching artist to bring colorful Florida birds to Tampa Bay History Center exhibit
TAMPA, Fla. - Brilliant images of some of the birds that help make Florida such a colorful place were created using a centuries-old process. They will soon be at the center of a new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center. John Costin works to fill tiny crevices in a...
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
Comments / 0