Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

High homes prices seen across Tampa

Tampa ranked second behind Miami for US metropolitan areas that saw the highest home prices increases year-over-year, according to new data from S&P. The data from October 2021 to October 2022 showed home prices in Tampa went up by 20.5%.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes

TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
TAMPA, FL
maketimetoseetheworld.com

15+ Fun Things to do in Tampa (Perfect for 1st Time Visitors!)

Our Ultimate Tampa Travel Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect trip inc. where to stay, how to get around, money-saving tips, and the best things to do in Tampa Florida!. Tampa is a city located on the west coast of Florida. It’s home to beautiful beaches, exciting...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pandemic, rising interest rates force Yacht Club into bankruptcy

December 28, 2022 - The Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club of Pinellas County filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Dec. 22 in the Middle District of Florida. St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards told the Catalyst that “coming out of the pandemic and facing challenges with local government, it was the right business decision.” Edwards purchased the property in 2009 and filed a lawsuit against the City of Treasure Island in November due to an ongoing zoning dispute.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Hundreds of luggage stranded at TPA due to canceled flights

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of travelers, mostly on Southwest Airlines, were stranded Monday night at Tampa International Airport after flights were canceled. Hundreds of bags were left behind as people couldn't make it to their destinations. According to FlightAware, Southwest canceled 67 percent of its flights Monday. Southwest officials...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023

It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
TAMPA, FL
gotowncrier.com

Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Healthcare In PBC

As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary healthcare practice on Florida’s east coast. Dr. Laurie P. Rothman is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health. Rothman is a...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

